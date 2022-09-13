Medical Exoskeleton Market To Garner USD 2.29 billion Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 35.65%

Medical Exoskeleton Market

Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Analysis, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors by Forecast to 2029

DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By utilizing a few steps or a combination of many, the process of building Medical Exoskeleton market research report is commenced with the expert advice. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2022 while the historic year is 2021 which suggests how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing about the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. A range of definitions and classification of the Healthcare industry, applications of the Healthcare industry and chain structure are given in the worldwide Medical Exoskeleton marketing document.

The market for medical exoskeleton is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The necessity for portable assistance and assistive clinical gadgets is growing as the number of people with lower appendage disorders increases worldwide. An important element driving interest in clinical exoskeleton is the growing severity and health burden of brain embolisms and spinal rope wounds. The demand is great among geriatrics in all major parts of the world. The growing demand for innovative restorative methods has shifted the focus of the clinical community to clinical exoskeletons, which is helping to meet the global market's rapid expansion.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical exoskeleton market was valued at USD 0.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 35.65% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Sample Copy of This Report Available Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-exoskeleton-market

Medical Exoskeleton Market Compititor Analysis

The medical exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to medical exoskeleton market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market Ekso Bionics (US), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), CYBERDYNE INC. (Japan), BIONIK (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd., (UK), B-Temia (Canada), Bioventus (US), Hocoma (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics srl (Italy), Gogoa.eu (Spain), ExoAtlet (Luxembourg), Meditouch (Israel), Suit X (US), MarsiBionics (Spain), Rehab-Robotics Company Limited (Hong Kong), Myomo Inc. (US), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wandercraft (France), MEDEXO ROBOTICS (Hong Kong), Fourier Intelligence (China), and TWIICE (Switzerland), among others.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - Covered Segments

The medical exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, type, mobility and extremity. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Hardware

Software

On the basis of component, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems and others. Actuators are further segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator and others.

Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

On the basis of type, market has been segmented into powered exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton.

Mobility

Stationary

Mobile

Based on mobility, the medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into stationary and mobile.

Extremity

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Medical exoskeleton market has been segmented on the basis of extremity into lower extremity and upper extremity.

To Gain More Insights into the market report, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-exoskeleton-market

Medical Exoskeleton Market Geographical Regions

The medical exoskeleton market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, type, mobility and extremity as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical exoskeleton market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical exoskeleton market because of the increase in the geriatric population in this region. Additionally, surging demand for self-assist exoskeletons will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of stroke in this region.

Important Sections from the Table of Contents:

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Medical Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Forecast

For more information on TOC, Charts, and other details of this Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-exoskeleton-market

Medical Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries will drive the market’s growth rate

The increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries will cushion the growth rate of medical exoskeleton market. The increase in orthopaedic surgery is primarily due to operations for knee and hip joint replacements. Amputations of limbs have been performed as a result of the rising number of damages or injuries caused by road accidents or various diseases. A rise in the number of amputation operations has been reported in patients with diabetes who have also developed gangrene.

Rising demand for effective rehabilitation approaches will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period

The global demand for efficient rehabilitation methods, including the utilization of innovative and advanced technology and products, is growing. This is viewed as a favourable sign for the medical exoskeleton market's growth in all key regions. Hence, influence the market dynamics during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising number of people with physical disabilities will be a major factor influencing the growth of the medical exoskeleton market. Along with this, increase in access to insurance coverage for medical exoskeleton in various countries and rising geriatric population are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the medical exoskeleton market. Also, the rise in number of road accidents, severe injuries and strokes will enhance the market’s growth rate. Increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure is the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of medical exoskeleton market.

Opportunities

Growing number of R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period

Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the medical exoskeleton market growth.

Moreover, the rise in new product launches and collaborations and increasing number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the medical exoskeleton market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges Global Medical Exoskeleton Market

High cost of equipment will hamper the market’s growth rate

However, high costs associated with equipment will impede the medical exoskeleton market’s growth rate.

Obtaining regulatory authorization for medicinal applications of exoskeletons poses a number of challenges

The manufacturer's technical design skills and knowledge can make a difference during product testing. Exoskeletons designed for healthcare applications must be properly scrutinized because the failure of a medical equipment can have life-threatening repercussions. Regulatory organizations have devised a stringent licensing process to ensure that a wearer's safety is not affected by the high-power output of actuators utilized in such devices.

On the other hand, safety concern linked with medical exoskeletons will challenge the medical exoskeleton market. Additionally, the emergence of unfavorable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak and long term power supply requirements will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Pointers Covered in Medical Exoskeleton Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Supply Chain Competitiveness

Value Chain Analysis

Additional Related Reports:

Veterinary Medicine Market Is Witnessing a Sustainable Growth Due to Increase in Demand - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/veterinary-medicine-market-is-witnessing-a-sustainable-growth-due-to-increase-in-demand

Renal cell carcinoma Market 2022 – 2029: Remarkable Growth Factors That Is Changing the Course of Industry Over Coming Years - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/renal-cell-carcinoma-market-2022-2029-remarkable-growth-factors-that-is-changing-the-course-of-industry-over-coming-years

Endometriosis Market 2022 Key Players Opportunities Assessment and Forecast to 2029 - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/endometriosis-market-2022-key-players-opportunities-assessment-and-forecast-to-2029

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.