Over 5000 visitors expected at IoT Tech Expo in California next month

IoT Tech Expo

Hundreds of IoT specialists are heading to California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments within the IoT.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including AWS, Shell, Oracle, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Adobe and John Deere.The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about the IoT ecosystem. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by the leading industry experts.The IoT Tech Expo is part of 6 events, all taking place at the same time. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest names in the IOT sector. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:• Cheryl Goodman - Forbes Technology Influencer at Forbes Technology Council• John Carrier - Managing Partner | Senior Lecturer, System Dynamics Group at 532 Partners | MIT Sloan School of Management• Todd Spraggins - Strategy Director, Office of the CTO at Oracle• Christos Kolias - Principal at Orange• Dr. SM Hasan - 5G Platform Leader at GE Research• Zafer Sahinoglu - General Manager at MELIC - Mitsubishi Electric Innovation CenterNot to mention the representatives from BT, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Adobe, John Deere and much more!Lia Richards, the head of conference at TechEx Event says:" It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 200 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend. ".Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $499. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the IoT Tech North America website.