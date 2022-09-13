Over 5000 visitors expected at IoT Tech Expo in California next month
Hundreds of IoT specialists are heading to California on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments within the IoT.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including AWS, Shell, Oracle, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Adobe and John Deere.
The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about the IoT ecosystem. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by the leading industry experts.
The IoT Tech Expo is part of 6 events, all taking place at the same time. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest names in the IOT sector. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:
• Cheryl Goodman - Forbes Technology Influencer at Forbes Technology Council
• John Carrier - Managing Partner | Senior Lecturer, System Dynamics Group at 532 Partners | MIT Sloan School of Management
• Todd Spraggins - Strategy Director, Office of the CTO at Oracle
• Christos Kolias - Principal at Orange
• Dr. SM Hasan - 5G Platform Leader at GE Research
• Zafer Sahinoglu - General Manager at MELIC - Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center
Not to mention the representatives from BT, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Adobe, John Deere and much more!
Lia Richards, the head of conference at TechEx Event says:
" It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 200 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend. ".
Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $499. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:
www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/request-complimentary-conference-pass/
If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the IoT Tech North America website.
https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx Event
+44 117 980 9023
