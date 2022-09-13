Weathering Steel Market to Hit USD 2.42 Billion with Crucial Development & Competitive Landscape by 2029
weathering steel market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.30%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by the Asian Development Bank, the region's rising economies in Asia and the Pacific will need to invest more than US$22.6 trillion on infrastructure by 2030, or US$1.5 trillion year, to maintain its current development rate. Estimates increase by more than US$ 26 trillion, or US$ 1.7 trillion annually. Consequently, increased investments in the infrastructure development will further boost the overall market’s growth over the forecasted period.
The global weathering steel market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. Weathering steel Market also referred as low-alloy steel, has a carbon content of less than 0.2 weight percent and a maximum of 3–5 weight percent of alloying elements, primarily Cu, Ni, P, Cr, Si, and Mn. Weathering steel is different from other corrosion-resistant steel, including austenitic stainless steel, which doesn't rust.
Some of the major players operating in the Weathering Steel market are:
Arcelor Mittal (Germany), NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (Japan), Tata Steel (India), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Umicore (Belgium), Glencore (Switzerland), Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (China), Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (China), Freeport Cobalt (Finland), Posco (South Korea), SSAB AB (Sweden), Sherritt International Corporation (Canada), SOLVAY (Belgium), DAIKIN (Japan), BHP (Australia), Eramet (France), Vale (Brazil), United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Votorantim Metais SA (Brazil), and Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)
The Study Is Segmented By Following:
The weathering steel market is segmented on the basis of type, form, availability and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Corten-A
Corten-B
Form
Plates
Sheets
Bars
Coils
Rivets
Stripes
Tubes
Availability
Painted
Unpainted
End User
Building and Construction
Transportation
Art and Architecture
Industrial
Weathering Steel Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
High Demand Usage across Building Construction
In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the usage of weathering steels for the construction of new highway bridges. As unpainted steel is simpler to install and handle, there is no need to paint the steel, which results in a more than 10% reduction in construction costs. As the weathering steel corrodes at such a low rate, bridges made of it can easily outlast their 120-year design life with little upkeep. In actuality, weathering steel construction offers a wide range of further advantages, such as lower life cycle costs and increased safety. Additionally, the steel's weathering reduces the requirement for a protective paint system and shortens inspection cycles. Weathering steel is ideal for outdoor decorations and structures due to its exceptional qualities, which include high strength, resistance to corrosion, resistance to high temperatures, and resistance to fatigue.
Increased Demand for the Plate Form
The most popular and prevalent type of weathering steel is in the form of plates. In addition to giving buildings and other structures considerable strength, weathering steel plates also improve their aesthetic appeal. In settings with high temperatures and a lot of Sulphur, weathering plates are also used to increase the lifespan of metal. Another important use for weathering steel plate is in heavy-duty transportation. Extreme climatic conditions can hurt both railroad rolling stock and shipping containers. This makes weathering steel an attractive material since it starts the oxidation process only in a changing environment (wet or dry) and produces a thick layer of protective rust. Consequently, the high demand and usage of plate weathering steel boosts the overall market’s growth rate.
Furthermore, the global weathering steel market is expected to be driven by an increase in capital spending on infrastructure development as a result of robust economic expansion and population growth in both developing and developed nations. Weathering steel has a long shelf life and a nice appearance. The market for weathering steel is expected to increase as a result.
Opportunities
Innovative Materials and Increasing Investments
Furthermore, the increasing use of innovative materials and processes further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increasing investment in research and development by the manufacturer will further expand the future growth of the weathering steel market.
Restraints/Challenges
Drawbacks of Weathering Steel
All building materials have certain applications that are restricted, and with weathering steel, specific situations can cause issues with long-term durability. In settings with a lot of chlorine, weathering steel shouldn't be used. The high concentration of corrosives prevalent in chlorine-rich settings will not be tolerated by the protective rust layer, resulting in early failure. In extreme circumstances, difficulties could result from the usage of de-icing salts on roads near steel that is weathering. Except for concentrated amounts that are applied to the surface of the weathering steel and are not permitted to be rinsed away by rain, their use is generally not a problem. In most cases, extensive rust staining on neighboring surfaces, particularly concrete, results from the initial surface weathering of exposed weathering steel. These drawbacks will create hindrances for the growth of the weathering steel market.
Limited to Specific Climate and Region
Weathering steel is prohibited in coastal areas and humid subtropical climates because it may cause the rusty covering to erode further rather than consolidate into a protective layer. Consequently, this will challenge the weathering steel market growth rate.
Research Methodology: Global Weathering Steel Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Some of the key questions answered in these Weathering Steel market reports:
* What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
* Which are the key factors driving the Weathering Steel Market?
* Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Weathering Steel Market?
* What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Weathering Steel Market?
* What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Weathering Steel Market?
* What are the Weathering Steel opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Weathering Steel Industry?
Table of Content: Global Weathering Steel Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Weathering Steel Market Report
Part 03: Global Weathering Steel Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Weathering Steel Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Weathering Steel Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
