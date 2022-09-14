Special Steel Market Share Worth US$250 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increasing investments in the aerospace & defence sector for manufacturing aircraft parts would drive the demand for the special steel market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the special steel market size is estimated to reach US$250 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Special steels exhibit higher strength, physical and chemical properties, biocompatibility and process characteristics than ordinary steel. The growing automotive sector is driving the special steel market growth. Moreover, there is an increasing requirement for special steel such as carbon steel, carbon tool steel, ordinary low-alloy steel, alloy steel for engineering structure, stainless steel and others. These steels are used in the aerospace & defence industry for the manufacturing of aircraft structures and parts such as fuel tanks, high-temperature engine parts, exhaust components, structural parts, cabin components, landing gears and others. This is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the special steel industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the special steel market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-pacific region dominates the Special Steel market owing to the rising growth in the electrical and electronics industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics manufacturing industry is projected to reach US$520 billion by 2025.
2. Rapidly rising demand for Special Steel in the aerospace and defence sector, due to its usage in aircraft components or parts that require high strength, temperature resistance and toughness such as fuel tanks, high-temperature engine parts and others, has driven the growth of the Special Steel market.
3. The increasing demand for Special Steel in the automotive sector, due to its usage in the manufacturing of various vehicle components such as door panels, chassis, support beams and others, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Special Steel market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the high manufacturing cost of Special Steel can hinder the growth of the Special Steel market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Special Steel Market Segment Analysis – by Type, The ordinary low-alloy steel segment held the largest Special Steel market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Special Steel Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry, The building & construction industry held a significant Special Steel market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing building & construction industry would require more special steel due to their exhibit characteristics, which would drive the demand for the Special Steel market growth during the forecast period.
3. Special Steel Market Segment Analysis – by Geography, The Asia-pacific region held the largest Special Steel market share of up to 42% in 2021. It was due to the increasing requirement for special steel in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the special steel market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the special steel industry are -
1. Dongbei Special Steel Group
2. Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
3. Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.
4. Nippon Steel Corporation
5. Aichi Steel Corporation
