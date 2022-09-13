Radiology Market-Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Radiology Market Dynamics

Radiology Market 2022 Industry Share, Size, Trends, Dynamics, Business Growth, Demand, Top Companies and 2029 Forecasts

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research published a new research publication on "Global Radiology Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 " with 350+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. This market research report contains a chapter on the global Radiology Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Radiology Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Global Radiology Market was valued at USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.04 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework. Over the years, radiology has grown as an essential diagnostic tool for a variety of diseases and a powerful tool for monitoring treatment and anticipating the results. Surging demand for early disease diagnosis and widening scope of clinical applications have largely aided the market to expand over the forecasted period. Consequently, the presence of various growth determinants will help the market show substantial growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Radiology Market are

General Electric (U.S.),

Siemens (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium),

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

Carestream Health (U.S.),

Esaote S.p.A (Italy),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland),

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (U.K),

Hologic, Inc. (US),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

Samsung (South Korea),

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China),

Planmed Oy (Finland),

CurveBeam (US),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Allscripts Healthcare

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases

The surging occurrences of chronic disorders among the growing population are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. Additionally, the increase in the aging population and changes in societal behavior are contributing to a steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

The rising preference and need of minimally invasive procedures due to cost-effective solutions and lesser hospital stay are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the increasing penetration of advanced data analytics tools are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the growing need for advanced, cost-effective, and reliable diagnostic services and solutions also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Growing Research and Investment Activities

Moreover, the surging levels of investment that will help develop advanced and technological products and provide adequate training and safety are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing number of research activities and digitization will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Radiology Market

High Costs

On the other hand, the high cost of the installation is expected to obstruct market growth.

Dearth of Labour

The shortage of skilled professionals or lack of trained paramedics is projected to challenge the radiology market in 2022-2029.

The dependable Radiology market research report can direct organizations in gaining vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provide real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. A promotional Radiology market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Market Segmentation

By Type

Interventional Radiology

Diagnostic Radiology

By Services

Fusion Imaging, X-Rays

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI))

Based on the application,

Translational Research,

Drug Discovery and Development

Based on the End User,

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Landscape

Analysts at DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH sheds light on Radiology market data by Country

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)

