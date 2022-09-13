Human Capital Management Market Size | Industry Growth Report 2022-2027

Human Capital Management Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027.

Human capital management (HCM) assists organizations in recruiting, managing, developing, and optimizing the value of employees. It covers various administrative and strategic procedures and processes, including workforce planning, training, payroll, performance management, compliance, and retirement services. It also handles many of the functions and processes needed for effective workforce management and saving time and capital.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for HCM solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. It can also be attributed to the rising need for faster management procedures and monitoring the performance of employees, and automating the task in real-time to minimize manual efforts. Moreover, the growing adoption of remote working solutions is driving the market. Apart from this, key players are focusing on offering HCM solutions integrated with advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based solutions.

Human Capital Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Inc., Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Inc. (Learning Technologies Group plc), Ramco Systems Limited, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft Limited), UKG Inc. and Workday Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, deployment type, industry verticals.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Core HR

Recruiting

Workforce Management

Compensation and Payroll

Others

Service

Managed Service

Professional

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Industry Verticals:

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

