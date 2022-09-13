Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size Reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.91%

Protein Purification and Isolation Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global protein purification and isolation market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% during 2022-2027.

Protein purification and isolation represent a series of processes undertaken for isolating a type of protein from a complex mixture of cells, organisms, or tissues. They are mandatory for performing protein studies that concentrate, stabilize, and remove impurities, such as nucleic acid, endotoxins, virus, etc. Some of the commonly used protein purification and isolation methods include affinity chromatography, immunoprecipitation, proteomics, enzyme assay, etc. In line with this, they are extensively utilized by laboratory researchers for determining the structure, interaction, and characterization of a protein cell.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding pharmaceuticals industry across the globe and the increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases are primarily driving the protein purification and isolation market. Additionally, continuous improvements in the field of molecular engineering as well as medical science are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of purification kits that aid in the screening, preparing, and purifying of protein samples with higher efficacy and the inflating need for identifying new ligands are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development companies is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the introduction of magnetic and protein beads, ligand tagging systems, automated analyzers, etc., are anticipated to fuel the protein purification and isolation market over the forecasted period.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Purolite, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, product, application, end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Preparative Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Reverse-Phase Chromatography

Hydrophobic Charge Induction Chromatography

Size Exclusion Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis

Isoelectric Focusing Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Dialysis and Diafiltration

Centrifugation

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Protein Purification Kits

Protein Purification Reagents

Prepacked Columns

Protein Purification Resins

Magnetic Beads

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Screening

Protein-Protein Interaction Studies

Biomarker Discovery

Target Identification

Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

Protein Therapeutics

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

