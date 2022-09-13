TILT Wins Benzinga Cannabis Award for Best Cannabis Partnership

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that TILT won “Best Cannabis Partnership” at the annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held in Chicago this week. The industry accolade spotlights TILT’s partnership with the Shinnecock Nation to develop cannabis operations on sovereign land.

“TILT is a partner-centric company at its core. In early 2019, we pivoted our strategy to essentially build our business around true partnerships starting with cannabis brand deals to bring popular brands to our markets. As the industry turned its focus to brand partnerships, we were already finding immediate successes and went even deeper when thinking about how to enter new markets which brought us to the Shinnecock Nation. We approach partnerships – whether partnering with the Shinnecock Nation and Little Beach Harvest in New York or with our brand partners across Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Ohio – with a lens of intentionality and impact, and we actively seek out opportunities that create growth and expansion in our evolving industry,” said Gary Santo, TILT chief executive officer. “We are proud that the industry recognizes our collaboration with the Shinnecock Nation as a prime example of that partnership value. From the beginning, our work with the Shinnecock redefined business models, as well as working relationships, to build sustainable growth through cannabis. Thank you to Benzinga for recognizing our efforts.”

The Benzinga Cannabis Awards celebrate new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, solutions, and companies in the cannabis industry.

TILT and Shinnecock broke ground on the dispensary, Little Beach Harvest, in July 2022, and are planning a Q1 2023 opening. Plans for Little Beach Harvest include a 5,000 square-feet of dispensary space and a drive-through service along the main Southampton roadway, connecting the tribe with the Hamptons community. For more information on TILT, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

