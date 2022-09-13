Medical Imaging Market To Hit USD 30.85 billion by 2029, Featuring Profiles of Koninklijke Philips, RamSoft.

Medical Imaging Market

Medical Imaging Market Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Analysis by Forecast 2029

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical imaging refers to the techniques used to make images of the human body (or parts of it) for a variety of clinical applications, including medical operations and diagnosis, as well as medical science, which includes the study of normal anatomy and function. It is a subset of biological imaging that includes radiography, endoscopy, thermography, medical photography, and microscopy in a broader sense. Measurement and recording techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) are examples of medical imaging since they create data that can be represented as maps rather than images.

By utilizing a few steps or a combination of many, the process of building Medical Imaging market research report is commenced with the expert advice. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2022 while the historic year is 2021 which suggests how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing about the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. A range of definitions and classification of the Healthcare industry, applications of the Healthcare industry and chain structure are given in the worldwide Medical Imaging marketing document.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical imaging market which was USD 20.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 30.85 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Analysis of Medical Imaging Market Key Players

The medical imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to medical imaging market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical imaging market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

RamSoft, Inc.(Canada)

InHealth Group (U.K)

Radiology Reports online (U.S)

Siemens (Germany)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

RadNet, Inc. (U.S)

General Electric (U.S)

Akumin Inc. (U.S)

Hologic Inc. (U.S)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

MEDNAX Services, Inc. (U.S)

Carestream Health (U.S)

Teleradiology Solutions (U.S)

UNILABS (Switzerland)

ONRAD, Inc. (U.S)

Global Medical Imaging Market Segments

The medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Services

Product

Modality

Stationary

Portable

Procedure

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

X-Ray Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET)

Others

Technology

Direct Digital Radiology

Computed Radiology

Patient Age

Adults

Pediatric

Application

Cardiology

Pelvic And Abdominal

Oncology

Mammography

Gynecology

Neurology

Urology

Musculoskeletal

Dental

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Medical Imaging Market Regional Analysis

The medical imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominating the medical imaging market due to better improvement in products and services.

Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to the rising medical tourism and rising population The demand for diagnostics in clinics, hospitals, and other industries is driving up the number of enterprises in emerging countries. Furthermore, rising healthcare spending and the number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in China and India are driving growing demand for medical imaging.

Medical Imaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for innovative imaging modalities

The industry is being driven by the integration of surgical suits with imaging technology. However, the number of new hospitals in Asia Pacific developing countries has increased dramatically. The entry of global healthcare service providers is to blame for this. Private players dominate the healthcare sector in these countries. Imaging modalities are usually given specific space in new hospitals. In the future years, rising competition and increased demand for world-class healthcare services are likely to drive segment expansion.

Increase in cases of chronic diseases

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by factors such as cancer and cardiovascular illnesses, technical developments, medical imaging reagent development, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure demands. Cardiovascular disorders, for example, are one of the main causes of death worldwide. Furthermore, because elderly people are more likely to develop chronic diseases, the increasing growth of the geriatric population is predicted to raise demand for medical imaging reagents.

Development in demand for medical imaging reagents

The rising number of cancer patients who require advanced diagnostic imaging techniques such as photoacoustic imaging and imaging reagents for better diagnosis also adds to market expansion. Furthermore, the growing elderly population, rising healthcare spending, and rising demand for effective procedures and safe drugs are likely to drive the medical imaging reagents market forward.

Opportunities

Technological advancements, when combined with government investments and money, are anticipated to contribute to market expansion, particularly in developing countries like India and China. In January 2020, Allengers, for example, unveiled India's first locally built 32 slice CT scanner. Canon Medical Systems assisted in the creation of the system.

Teaching, hospitals and universities are predicted to increase their need for state-of-the-art imaging modalities in order to provide advanced technology training, which will have a substantial impact on market growth in the future years. This trend, which was previously limited to rich countries, is increasingly spreading to developing countries. For example, the sole certified 7T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment, Siemens Healthineers' MAGNETOM Terra, has only been installed in the United States.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by a shortage of experienced medical personnel, expensive equipment costs, a lack of imaging reagent providers, and rigorous government regulations.

This medical imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the medical imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Market

Researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) are developing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) suits that can greatly reduce any transmission risks to radiologists, operators, and patients, according to a letter published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. The need for imaging modalities is likely to rise as the necessity for periodic chest imaging to monitor the long-term effects of COVID grows, particularly in primary health facilities. As a result, the limited availability of medical care for illnesses other than COVID-19 has had a negative influence on the amount of medical imaging procedures performed globally. Another key aspect that has a negative impact on the medical imaging reagents market is the limited availability of healthcare personnel around the world. Furthermore, medical imaging for disease problems that are not urgent and may be postponed, such as cancer, has had a detrimental impact on the industry.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Vscan AirTM is a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound from GE Healthcare that provides doctors with crystal clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software.

In Jan 2021, In Canada, Esaote North America has released the MyLab X8 Ultrasound System. MyLab X8 is a fully featured premium imaging system that integrates the newest technologies and delivers greater image quality without compromising workflow or efficiency. It was previously authorised by the FDA in the United States.

For more information on TOC, Charts, and other details of this Research Report:

