American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of a 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), on the Company’s Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada, USA.



The Technical Report, entitled “Technical Report, Gooseberry Property, Storey County, Nevada, USA” and dated August 15, 2022 (effective date of June 15, 2022), has been prepared for the Company by Van Phu Bui, P. Geo., of Azalea Geoservices, who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific’s profile and on the Company’s website at Gooseberry | American Pacific Mining Corp.

Additionally, American Pacific recently received approval from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for the Phase II 2022 drilling program at the Gooseberry Project. Eleven holes are planned for the program scheduled to begin in fall/winter 2022.

Figure 1. Approved Phase II drillholes over CSAMT data at the Gooseberry Project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1e3f814-08d4-4c8f-b241-52849a9f107c

“We are excited about the emerging targets at Gooseberry,” states American Pacific President, Eric Saderholm. “The targets include extensions of the current Gooseberry Vein and the new Elderberry and Strawberry targets. These new potential veining zones resulted from interpretation of the CSAMT and geochemistry surveys commissioned earlier this year and appear to be roughly parallel to the defined Gooseberry Vein.”

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific’s portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a ‘Deal of the Year’ finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the ‘Rising Star Company Award’ in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

