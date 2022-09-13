Abeona Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Fitzgerald Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The panel discussion, entitled, “Late Stage and Commercial Gene & Cell Therapy Warriors: How They Got to/Crossed the Finish Line,” is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Those interested in attending the panel discussion or requesting a one-on-one meeting with Abeona are encouraged to contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s lead clinical program is EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development. The Company’s development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and potential commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.


Investor and Media Contact:
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
ir@abeonatherapeutics.com

