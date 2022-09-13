Acrylic Resin Market is Estimated to Register a CAGR of 6.00% Within the Forecast Period

Acrylic Resin Market

"acrylic resin" refers to a class of thermoplastic substances made from substances like acrylic acid or methacrylic acid.

Some of the major players operating in the Acrylic Resin market are:

Cardolite Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE(Germany), Cardolite Corporation (U.S.), Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Aditya Birla Group Chemicals (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Arkema (France), Hexion (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), DAIKIN (Japan), Bostik (France), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Freudenberg SE (Germany), DOW (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Air Products, Inc., (U.S.) and Momentive (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact on Acrylic Resin Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the acrylic resin market. The demand for acrylic resins from end customers in the building and construction, automotive, and electronics industries was significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic's rapid expansion. Numerous construction activities were hampered by lockdown procedures and travel restrictions, which also had an effect on market demand. Additionally, a significant number of industrial projects were delayed as a result of the diminished work force, which had an impact on market demand. Cross-border imports of many different items were outlawed by nations around the world, which significantly affected the acrylic resins market's supply chain. The production of acrylic resins was hampered by a delayed raw material supply and an increase in lead time.

However, it is anticipated that increased demand for new construction projects in the healthcare and medical industries would create new growth prospects. In order to preserve social distance, private transportation and individual vehicles are becoming more prominent, which is gradually boosting market expansion. Additionally, the epidemic has raised the need for construction work in the healthcare industry. The market for acrylic resin is being propelled by an increase in demand for new hospitals, care facilities, pharmaceutical, and medical installations. Due to the economic recovery and increased knowledge of the benefits of private transportation over public transportation, demand for automobiles is also rising.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

In September 2020, By introducing its INVISUTM Acrylic Adhesive portfolio in North America, the most recent development for pressure-sensitive paper and film label applications, Dow (NYSE:DOW) is increasing its focus on the label sector. The new technologies make it easier for producers of label stock, converters, and brand owners to meet the evolving demands of the business.

Global Acrylic Resin Market Scope

The acrylic resin market is segmented on the basis of type, solvency, property and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Methacrylates

Acrylates

Hybrids

Solvency

Water based

Solvent based

Property

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Application

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Medical

Paper and Paperboard

Textiles

Fibers

Adhesives

Acrylic Resin Market Analysis and Size

According to the estimates, by 2050, there will be 5.2 billion people living in the Asia-Pacific region, or about 60% of the world's population (an increase of about 0.9 billion people). The demand for acrylic resins is anticipated to increase as a result of an increase in new city projects in developing countries like China, India, and Japan. The population expansion further creates demand for better housing and infrastructure, which are expected to significantly impact the market growth for acrylic resins.

Global acrylic resin market was valued at USD 17.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.39 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

