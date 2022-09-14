Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Expected to Reach US$9.8 billion with CAGR of 6.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rise in production and growth of electric vehicles boosting the demand and driving the automotive adhesives & sealants market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the automotive adhesives & sealants market size is estimated to reach US$9.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Automotive Adhesives & Sealants utilized in the automotive sector consist of resins such as bitumen, acrylic and others and have growing utilization in vehicle roofs, under the hood, embedded systems and others. This drives the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry. In addition, new opportunities for vehicle electrification and the increasing trend for water-based adhesives and sealants are propelling the growth scope for the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the automotive adhesives & sealants market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market, owing to its growing government initiatives toward vehicle electrification and high production for fuel-efficient passenger vehicles in APAC.
2. The growing automotive sector, majorly passenger vehicles segment, offers flourishing demand in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry for various applications in embedded systems, under the hood, vehicle body and others. This is contributing to the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market size.
3. The demand for water-borne technology is high due to superior environment-friendly features, excellent adhesion and substitution over solvent-borne. This is boosting the growth in the market.
4. However, the rise in raw material (such as resins) prices acts as a major challenge in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The water-borne segment held the largest Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. With the rise in demand and preference for water-borne technology in the automotive industry, the water-borne technology segment holds dominance and major growth prospects in the Automotive Adhesives & Sealants industry during the forecast period.
2. The passenger vehicles segment held a significant Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Asia-pacific region held the largest Automotive Adhesives & Sealants market share in 2021 up to 56%. The robust growth of Automotive Adhesives & Sealants in this region is influenced by the rising production and development of automotive vehicles and the established base for auto manufacturers in major countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the automotive adhesives & sealants industry are -
1. Sika AG
2. H.B. Fuller Company
3. AkzoNobel N.V.
4. Bostik
5. BASF SE
