RISK EDUCATION VETERAN KEITH WAITT JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR CORPORATE ENGAGEMENT

Focus on corporate engagements will significantly advance the recruitment, development, and placement of Qualified Risk Directors®, and expand program adoption.

I am thrilled to be joining the DCRO Institute and using my network and experience to reach out and engage boards in risk education.” — Keith Waitt, Executive Vice President

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that highly regarded industry veteran Keith Waitt of London, England, has been engaged in a new role as Executive Vice President for Corporate Engagement.In this new role, Keith will work directly with board and executive leaders around the world to integrate the educational offerings of the DCRO Institute into their executive development plans, help to raise awareness of the highly beneficial role Qualified Risk Directorscan play serving on boards, and help guide companies to embrace the positive governance of risk-taking that the DCRO Institute has at the core of its programs.Keith has more than three decades of experience in risk management, risk training, development, and advisory work, serving as the Head of Risk and Compliance Training and Development for Citigroup, the head of advisory services for the Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA), and most recently as Senior Head of Professional Learning and B2B Sales at the CFA Institute. Keith earned his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), Business, from the University of Edinburgh. He also attended Wharton Business School and recently returned to the UK after 25 years in the USA. While Keith is now based in London, he still spends significant time in New York City and will work with the DCRO Institute globally."Keith and I met nearly twenty years ago when he was the respected leader of risk education at Citigroup," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "The opportunity to have him join our rapidly expanding initiative is great news for our mission. We are fortunate to have someone with such rich, global experience from the business sector and leading global professional associations like the CFA Institute and PRMIA join our team.""I am thrilled to be joining the DCRO Institute and using my network and experience to reach out and engage boards in risk education," said Waitt. "The DCRO Institute has a compelling learning model that focuses our education at the top of an organization to ensure that the risk culture and best practices will cascade down through the enterprise. I am delighted to be working with David, who is such a respected risk leader, and his colleagues, who are all renowned risk experts. I can see exciting times ahead for the DCRO Institute."The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk , which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance . Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governanceare leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

