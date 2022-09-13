Neuroendocrine Tumors Market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% and is expected to reach USD 5,300.53 million by 2028

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 10.4% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factor such as increased incidence of neuroendocrine tumors cases, technological developments for detection of neuroendocrine tumors, need of targeted treatment therapies and favorable reimbursement policies.

The initiation of tumor takes place when the DNA of healthy cells is damaged which causes the cells to change and grow in an uncontrolled manner, hence forming an aggregated mass of cells. A tumor can be cancerous and benign. A malignant cancerous tumor grows and spreads to other parts of the body if it is not found early and treated. A benign tumor can grow but will not spread. A benign tumor usually can be removed with use of minimally invasive surgery without it causing much harm.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for neuroendocrine tumors in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15%. The company has gained outstanding sales by providing diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery and branded drugs associated with neuroendocrine tumors to all the countries and rapid product approvals.

In August 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd had announced that the European Commission had granted priority approval for marketing authorization for Rozlytrek for treatment of adult and children aged 12 years suffering from advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The approval received is based on the cumulative analysis of phase II clinical trials, STARTRK-2. The approval received by the company would result in rise in research collaborations, timely treatment of the individuals and rise in revenue. It would exhibit a positive growth in the market.

Trends Impacting the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Now the question is which other regions F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Viatris Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America neuroendocrine tumors market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The neuroendocrine tumors market is becoming more competitive with companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Viatris Inc. as they are the top dominating companies in neuroendocrine tumors having maximum number of products and services. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global neuroendocrine tumors market.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Development

In February 2021, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had declared that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The positive approval received by the company would result in robust clinical trials, distribution of the drugs across the globe, rise in investments and research. It would deliver a positive growth in the market.

Scope of the Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Global neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Hungary, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global neuroendocrine tumors market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of classification, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into functional net and non-functional net. On the basis of site, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into lung, pancreas and gastrointestinal tract (GI). On the basis of grade, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into grade 1 (low-grade tumor), grade 2 (intermediate-grade tumor) and grade 3 (high-grade tumor). On the basis of type, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. On the basis of route of administration, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into oral and parenteral. On the basis of end user, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, radiation centers, home healthcare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

Technological advancement for the detection of neuroendocrine tumors is expected to boost the neuroendocrine tumors market. High capital investments & low benefit-cost ratio for biomarkers and orphan drugs is the restraining factor for the growth of the neuroendocrine tumors market. Emerging therapies and development in the treatment through advancement in the technologies is leading to an excellent opportunity for the growth of the neuroendocrine tumors market. Stringent government regulations on neuroendocrine tumor drugs development act as a challenge for the growth of the neuroendocrine tumors market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Viatris Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

LUPIN

Exact Sciences Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis AG)

BioSynthema Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Bionano Genomics

callistopharma

Illumina, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hutchison China MediTech Limited

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Scope and Market Size

The neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented on the basis of the classification, site, grade, type, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of classification, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into functional net and non-functional net. In 2021 the non-functional net segment is dominating the neuroendocrine tumors market due to ease of identification and diagnosis and use of novel diagnostic method to remove the non-functional net.

On the basis of site, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into lung, pancreas and gastrointestinal tract (GI). In 2021 the gastrointestinal tract (GI) segment is dominating the neuroendocrine tumors market due to the increased prevalence of gastric cancer and presence of strong product pipeline are predicted to dominate the market.

On the basis of grade, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into grade 1 (low-grade tumor), grade 2 (intermediate-grade tumor) and grade 3 (high-grade tumor). In 2021, the grade 2 (intermediate-grade tumor) segment is dominating the neuroendocrine tumors market since it can be easily cured by therapeutic treatments and rise in grade 2 (intermediate-grade tumor) cases are predicted to dominate the market.

On the basis of type, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. In 2021 , the diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the neuroendocrine tumors market due to the increased incidence of pancreatic cancer tumor and increased adoption of automated point-of-care diagnosis in the market.

On the basis of route of administration, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into oral and parenteral. In 2021, oral segment is expected to dominate the neuroendocrine tumors market due to availability of medication in oral form, greater patients’ compliance and ease of absorption.

On the basis of end user, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, radiation centres, home healthcare and others. In 2021, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the neuroendocrine tumors market due to the availability of diagnostics machines to detect neuroendocrine tumor with the availability of healthcare policies.

On the basis of distribution channel, the neuroendocrine tumors market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the neuroendocrine tumors market due to rise of suppliers in the market.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Research Methodology: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Chief Level Officers, Product and Marketing Managers, Distributors and Buyers

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

List of Tables:

TABLE 1 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, PIPELINE ANALYSIS

TABLE 2 SALES DATA OF ONCOLOGY MARKET FOR 2019/2020

TABLE 3 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY CLASSIFICATION 2019-2028(USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL NON-FUNCTIONAL NET IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY CLASSIFICATION 2019-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL NET IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY CLASSIFICATION 2019-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY SITE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 GLOBAL GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT (GI) IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY SITE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8 GLOBAL LUNGS IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY SITE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9 GLOBAL PANCREAS NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY SITE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY GRADE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11 GLOBAL GRADE 2 (INTERMEDIATE-GRADE TUMOR) IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY GRADE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12 GLOBAL GRADE 3 (HIGH-GRADE TUMOR) IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY GRADE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY GRADE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14 GLOBAL NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY TYPE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15 GLOBAL DIAGNOSIS IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY TYPE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16 GLOBAL DIAGNOSIS IN NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS MARKET, BY TYPE 2019-2028 (USD MILLION)

Continued...



