At 15.3% CAGR, White Box Server Market Size Worth $15.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing Emphasis on Virtual Learning is Driving the need for Strong Servers White Box Server MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that White Box Server Market size is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the increasing demand for public cloud computing services, growing adoption of micro servers in data centers and other major factors. The growing acceptance of work-from-home culture in various organizations and increasing emphasis on virtual learning are analyzed to significantly drive the growth of the White Box Server market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Rackmount segment in the White Box Server market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 16.8% CAGR in the global White Box Server market during the forecast period 2022-2027. It is due to the rising deployment of data centers in the business & industrial sectors, increasing demand for high-performance computing servers and other major factors.
2. Based on application White Box Server market for data centers is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing adoption of low-cost storage facilities, rising technological knowledge among medium-sized data centers and so on.
3. North America dominated the global White Box Server market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers, increasing adoption of White Box Servers in data centers & enterprise solutions and so on.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Rackmount Segment in the White Box Server market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 16.8% CAGR in the global White Box Server market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors attributing to this market growth include the rising deployment of data centers in the business & industrial sectors, increasing demand for high-performance computing servers to deliver optimal results with faster networking and others.
2. Based on application White Box Server market for data centers is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing adoption of low-cost storage facilities, rising technological knowledge & experience among small & medium-sized data centers and other major factors.
3. North America dominated the global White Box Server market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers, increasing adoption of white box servers in data centers and enterprise solutions run by large internet companies such as Facebook, Google and so on.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the White Box Server industry are -
1. Quanta Computer Inc.
2. Servers Direct
3. Stack Velocity Group
4. Silicon Mechanics
5. Super Micro Computer Inc.
