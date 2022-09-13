Legal Cannabis Market Size 2022-2027: Share, Demand, Growth, Report and Forecast

Legal Cannabis Market Report

Legal Cannabis Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Demand, Share, Companies Growth

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Legal Cannabis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global legal cannabis market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global legal cannabis market size reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Legal cannabis is a drug obtained from drying and curing marijuana flowers to the sophisticated chemistry of producing cannabis concentrates. It is used to treat diseases or conditions such as cancer, appetite loss, wasting syndrome (cachexia), and Crohn's disease. It also regulates and prevents diabetes, helps reduce chronic pain, eases anxiety, and treats depression and inflammatory bowel diseases among the masses. It is utilized for the treatment of different symptoms and diseases, such as migraines, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, arthritis, Alzheimer's, Tourette's, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). As a result, legal cannabis is widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for its medicinal benefits.

Request a Free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legal-cannabis-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Legal Cannabis Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis. In addition, the increasing usage of legalized cannabis and approval of its use in the medical field is other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, international agencies acknowledge potential opportunities that cannabis may offer.

They are also authorizing the use of a medication containing cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of rare epilepsy like Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is difficult to control with other types of medication, thus propelling the market growth. Besides this, oral cannabinoids are effective antiemetics for adults with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and also assist in improving spasticity symptoms among the masses with multiple sclerosis (MS)-related spasticity.

Additionally, increasing research and clinical trials coupled with a growing number of medical cannabis dispensaries in several countries that supply cannabis for therapeutic use on a licensed healthcare practitioner recommendation is positively influencing the market growth.

Global Legal Cannabis Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Green Thumb Industries, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc), HEXO Corp., Organigram Holdings Inc., Sundial Growers Inc., The Cronos Group, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Tilray and VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legal-cannabis-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, source, derivatives, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Source:

• Marijuana

• Hemp

Breakup by Derivatives:

• Cannabidiol (CBD)

• Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Recreational Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Medical Use

• Recreational Use

• Industrial Use

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/catheter-directed-thrombolysis-devices-market

Intraoral Scanners Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intraoral-scanners-market

Medical Tubing Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tubing-market

Protein Engineering Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-engineering-market

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/viral-vector-manufacturing-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800