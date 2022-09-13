With 10.40% CAGR, Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size worth USD 11.69 billion by 2029 Industry Trends & Forecast To 2029

Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Nuclear medicine is increasingly being used in diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy. This has carved the way for the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. Nuclear medicine assists in diagnosing the organs of any kind of pathological condition, especially cancer.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 4.80 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 11.69 billion by 2029.

“Diagnostic Applications” dominates the application segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market owing to rising incidences of medical ailments such as diabetes that are responsible for making the lower part of the body symptomatic and vulnerable. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Definition

From the name itself, it is clear that radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceutical drugs that possess a high degree of radioactivity. Radiopharmaceuticals are the pharmaceutical formulations that comprises of radioactive isotopes and these medications are can be delivered orally, intravenously or interstitially.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Type, Ty Application

The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, procedural volume assessment, source, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Based on type, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic nuclear medicine and therapeutic nuclear medicine. Diagnostic nuclear medicine has further been segmented into SPECT radiopharmaceuticals and PET radiopharmaceuticals. SPECT radiopharmaceuticals have further been sub-segmented into technetium-99m, thallium-201, gallium-67, iodine-123 and other. PET radiopharmaceuticals have further been sub-segmented intoF-18, RU-82 and others. Therapeutic nuclear medicine has further been segmented into alpha emitters, brachytherapy isotopes and beta emitters. Alpha emitters have further been sub-segmented intoRa-223. Beta emitters have further been sub-segmented intoiodine-131, yttrium-90, samarium-153, lutetium-177, rhenium-186 and other beta emitters. Brachytherapy isotopes have further been sub-segmented intoiodine-125, palladium-103, cesium-131, iridium-192 and other brachytherapy isotopes.

Application

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

The application segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. Diagnostic applications have further been segmented into SPECT applications and PET applications. SPECT applications have further been sub-segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans and other SPECT applications. PET applications have further been sub-segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology and other PET applications. Therapeutic applications have further been segmented into thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors and other indications.

Procedural Volume Assessment

Diagnostic Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures

Based on procedural volume assessment, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into diagnostic procedures and therapeutic procedures. Diagnostic procedures have further been segmented into SPECT procedures and PET procedures. Therapeutic procedures have further been segmented into beta emitter procedures, alpha emitter procedures and brachytherapy procedures.

Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

On the basis of source, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into nuclear reactors and cyclotrons.

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

On the basis of end user, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes and others.

Competitive Analysis For Radiopharmaceuticals Market

The radiopharmaceuticals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to radiopharmaceuticals market.

Some of the major players operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market are:

Cardinal Health (US)

General Electric

Curium (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bracco Imaging (Italy)

Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey)

Nordion (Canada)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (France)

NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa)

JSC Isotope (Russia)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US)

Eckert & Ziegler (Germany)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Hanger Inc. (US)

Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH (Germany)



Radiopharmaceuticals Market Regional Insights

The radiopharmaceuticals market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, procedural volume assessment, source, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the radiopharmaceuticals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiopharmaceuticals market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, growing overweight population base, strong presence of a vast patient population suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, coronary disorders, and strokes and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, availability of massive untapped markets, large population pool, availability of the well-established infrastructure, presence of key market players, rise in cases of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of diseases

Growing rate of acute and chronic diseases all around the globe such as cancer owing to various factors is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Radiopharmaceuticals enables diagnosing the tumour cells in the organs or in the body as a whole. Cancer is the second most leading cause of death worldwide.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted in the nuclear medicine field is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising awareness about the benefits of alpha radio immunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rise in initiatives to reduce the demand-supply gap of mo-99 , rising internet penetration rate, increase in application of radioisotopes in the healthcare industry, rising use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, high equipment prices and dearth of awareness in the backward economies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, hospital budget cuts especially during the pandemic, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Important Sections from the Table of Contents:

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Forecast

Key Pointers Covered in Radiopharmaceuticals Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Supply Chain Competitiveness

Value Chain Analysis

