Electrical Steel Market will Reach USD 24.40 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% during the Forecast Period of 2027
Market Size – USD 10.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – High demand in power, energy, infrastructure and automobile sector.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrical Steel Market is forecast to reach USD 24.40 billion by 2027. The major factors contributing to this growth is the increase in investments in infrastructure development and urbanization across the world. There is a surge in demand from the energy generation and transmission sector, and the introduction of electric vehicles is largely driving the industry’s growth.
Rising per capita consumption of electricity is leading to increasing demands in the power and energy sector. The shift towards urbanization is steadily increasing the urban population, and industrial developments across the world are driving the industry’s growth in the forecast period. Government initiatives regarding infrastructural development are also largely boosting the demand in the market. The increase in the disposable income of people around the world is contributing to the adoption of electric as well as hybrid vehicles. Electrical steel is widely used in the manufacturing process of these vehicles, and the combination of all these factors are playing a crucial role in the industry’s growth.
Lighting ballasts ensure the correct supply of electricity while starting electric lamps, and electric steel transformers were earlier used for magnetic blasts. Recently magnetic ballasts have been replaced by electronic ballasts, and this new technology does not require transformers to operate. This is largely restricting the industry’s growth. Apart from this, the increase in raw material prices is making the products of the industry costly and making room for substitutes.
Major players in the industry are focusing on expanding their businesses through mergers, collaborations, or partnerships and are trying to come up with innovative and customized products that would contribute to the sustained growth of the industry.
Top Profiled in the Electrical Steel Market Report:
• ArcelorMittal
• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)
• Voestalpine Group
• Baosteel
• United States Steel Corporation
• Posco
• Steel Authority of India Limited
• Tata Steel Group
• Essar Steel
• JFE Steel Corporation
Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027) (Kilo Tons)
• Grain-oriented
• Non Grain-oriented
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027) (Kilo Tons)
• Transformers
• Motors
• Inductors
• Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027) (Kilo Tons)
• Energy
• Automobile
• Manufacturing
• Household Appliances
• Others
Key Takeaways of the Electrical Steel Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Electrical Steel industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Electrical Steel Market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Electrical Steel Market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
