Protective Gloves Market worth $30.2 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC
Industrial application of protective gloves for the safety of the worker and the work environment the demand driving the growth of the protective gloves market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the protective gloves market size is estimated to reach $30.2 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Some common types of protective gloves are natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, polyurethane, vinyl (PVC) gloves and leather gloves. Owing to such industrial application of protective gloves for the safety of the worker and the work environment the demand is growing which drives the growth of the Protective Gloves industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the protective gloves market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing awareness about the safety of labor and minimizing contamination in products.
2. The Protective Gloves Market is predicted to increase due to its growing demand in various industries such as healthcare & medical, manufacturing and construction.
3. However, the latex allergy may limit the Protective Gloves Industry's growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Protective Gloves Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Protective Gloves Market based on the product can be further segmented into Disposable and Durable. The Durable segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. However, disposable gloves are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Protective Gloves Market based on the raw material can be further segmented into Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyurethane, Vinyl (PVC) Gloves, Leather Gloves and others. The Natural rubber segment held a dominant market share in 2021 due to its extensive use in food processing industries, automotive industries and other various manufacturing industries.
3. However, Nitrile gloves are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the attribute of nitrile which is waterproof, greaseproof, oilproof and chemical resistant. Also, it has high demand in the healthcare industry owing to its high durability and high puncture resistance properties fueling the growth of the protective gloves market.
4. North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. This is the result of increasing demand for medical gloves in this region due to a surge in hospitalization.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the protective gloves industry are -
1. Ansell Limited
2. Top Glove Corporation
3. Honeywell International Inc.
4. Supermax Corporation Berhad
5. 3M Company
