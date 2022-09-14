Piezoelectric Devices Market Share Worth USD36.8 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increased Use of Advanced Piezoelectric Actuators and Transducers in Space Applications is Leading to Piezoelectric Devices Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Piezoelectric Devices Market is estimated to reach USD36.8billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Piezoelectric Devices are simple structures, consisting of piezoelectric materials such as lead zirconate titanate sandwiched between electrodes. The adoption of high-performance piezoelectric Sensors in the aerospace industry is leading to market expansion. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Piezoelectric-Devices-Market-Research-505202
Key takeaways:
1. The SONAR systems segment by application in the Piezoelectric Devices Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Piezoelectric devices are widely used in sonar systems due to their wide range, long lifespan, low acoustic impedance, high coupling factors and low material cost.
2. The Healthcare segment by end users in the Piezoelectric Devices Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The piezo-based devices are widely adopted in the healthcare industry due to their high precision, flexibility and stability over a broader temperature range.
3. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 5.1% in the Piezoelectric Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. There is increased employment of piezoelectric energy harvesting systems in various industries in this region to promote the use of renewable energies for electricity generation and energy conservation.
4. The high adoption of piezoelectric devices in the aerospace industry is driving the market. The sensor enables the integration of multiple functions such as data processing, wireless communication and energy harvesting.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505202
Segmental Analysis:
1. SONAR systems segment by application in the Piezoelectric Devices Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Healthcare segment by end users in the Piezoelectric Devices Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR with 5.1%, during the forecast period 2022-2027. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the major electronic device producers in which piezoelectric devices are widely adopted.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Piezoelectric Devices industry are -
1. APC International, Ltd.
2. Piezosystem Jena GmbH
3. Mad City Labs Inc.
4. Ceramtec GmbH
5. CTS Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Piezoelectric Devices Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505202
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19296/thin-film-piezoelectric-devices-market.html
B. Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Piezoelectric-Smart-Materials-Market-Research-503203
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn