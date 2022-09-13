There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,663 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Albanian Prime Minister Rama
September 13, 2022, 11:26 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama today. Secretary Blinken condemned the reckless September 9 cyberattack against Albania’s border control systems, which follows Iran’s July 15 cyberattack on Albania. The Secretary emphasized the importance of U.S.-Albanian cooperation as NATO Allies on regional security.
