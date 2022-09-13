Baby Nail Trimmer Market Size Reach US$ 46.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 7.71%

Baby Nail Trimmer Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Nail Trimmer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global baby nail trimmer market size reached US$ 29.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71% during 2022-2027.

A baby nail trimmer is a hand tool that helps trim the nails and maintain the hygiene of the baby. It ensures the baby does not get hurt while trimming the fingernails and toenails. It assists parents in removing dirt and grime, cutting nails in different directions, smoothing off rough edges, and preventing pain and abrasion.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing concerns among parents about the hygiene of their babies represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for baby nail trimmers around the world. In addition, product manufacturers are introducing electric baby nail trimmers with light-emitting diode (LED) light, battery power, and innovative design to enhance the experience of the user. Apart from this, easy product availability online with a wide catalog, along with the rising number of individuals gifting unique items to newborns in innovative wrappers and personalized packaging, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry. It can also be attributed to the expanding purchasing power of individuals and the escalating demand for premium quality baby nail clippers.

Baby Nail Trimmer Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Babyhug, bblüv Group inc., Bubs n Tots, Fridababy LLC, GREEN BELL co. ltd., Little Martin's Drawer, Rhoost, Safety1st (Dorel Industries Inc.), Tomy Company Ltd., Piyo Piyo and ZoLi Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, age, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Traditional

Electric

Breakup by Age:

Below 3 months

4-6 months

6-12 months

Above 12 months

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

