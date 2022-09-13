Applying for Membership on FDA Advisory Committees
As part of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) ongoing efforts to recruit qualified experts with minimal conflicts of interest who are interested in serving on FDA advisory committees, FDA is requesting nominations for members to serve on its advisory committees. More info
Current Number of Vacancies = 0
Note, one or more vacancies may be in the nomination process or a final appointment may have been made.
Chairperson
Margery Gass, MD
Expertise: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Term: 7/28/2017– 6/30/2024
Consultant
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
1100 Fairview Avenue North
Seattle, Washington 98109
Designated Federal Officer
Joyce Frimpong, PharmD
Division of Advisory Committee and Consultant Management
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002
Phone: (301) 796-9001
Fax: (301) 847-8533
E-mail: ORUDAC@fda.hhs.gov
Joseph P. Alukal, MD
Expertise: Urology
Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2026
Associate Professor
Department of Urology
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
161 Fort Washington Avenue
New York, New York, 10032
Jennifer T. Anger, MD, MPH
Expertise: Gender Affirming Surgery, Urologic Reconstruction, and FPMRS
Term: 8/15/2022 – 6/30/2026
Professor of Urology and Vice Chair of Research
UC San Diego Department of Urology
9400 Campus Point Drive, #7897
La Jolla, California 92037
Julia S. Barthold, MD
Expertise: Urology, Pediatric Urology
Term: 2/18/2022 – 6/30/2025
Senior Scientific Advisor
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
6707 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, Maryland, 20817
Esther Eisenberg, MD, MPH
Expertise: Reproductive Medicine
Term: 2/22/2021 – 6/30/2024
Program Director, Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Program
Fertility and Infertility Branch
Division of Extramural Research
National Institute of Child Health and Human Behavior, NIH
6710B Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, Maryland 20817
**Michelle C. Fox, MD, MPH, FACOG
Expertise: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Family Planning
Term: 11/1/2019 – 10/31/2023
Section Head, Women’s Health Global Clinical Development
Merck Research Laboratories
126 East Lincoln Avenue
Rahway, New Jersey 07065
Tianjing Li, MD, MHS, PhD
Expertise: Epidemiology
Term: 12/28/2021– 6/30/2025
Associate Professor
Department of Ophthalmology, School of Medicine
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
1675 Aurora Court, F731
Aurora, Colorado 80045
Michael K. Lindsay, MD, MPH
Expertise: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Epidemiology
Term: 2/22/2021– 6/30/2024
The Luella Klein Associate Professor
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Emory University School of Medicine
69 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Glenn Building, Room 412
Atlanta, Georgia 30303
Mary B. Munn, MD
Expertise: Perinatology
Term: 12/28/2021– 6/30/2025
Professor and Chairman
Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
The University of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital
1700 Center Street, Ste. 420
Mobile, Alabama, 36604
Gloria Richard-Davis, MD, MBA, NCMP, FACOG
Expertise: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Term: 8/29/2019 – 6/30/2023
Division Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
University of Arkansas Medical Sciences
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
4301 W. Markham Street
Little Rock, Arkansas 72205
Pamela A. Shaw, Phd
Expertise: Biostatistics
Term: 12/28/2021 – 6/30/2025
Senior Investigator
Biostatistics Unit
Kaiser Permanente Washington
Health Research Institute
1730 Minor Avenue, Suite 1600
Seattle, Washington 98101
*Kristine E. Shields, MSN, DrPH
Expertise: Consumer Representative
Term: 2/22/2021 – 6/30/2024
Shields’ Medical Writing & Consulting, LLC
Bucks County, Pennsylvania 18947
* Consumer Representative
** Industry Representative - non voting
Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.