Global Microserver Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~14% during 2022-2031; Growing Need for Data Centers, Cloud Computing Increased Prevalence and Rapid Digitization to Elevate Growth – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Microserver Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research are FUJITSU Limited, Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Acer Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Ambedded Technology Co., LTD. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Microserver Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Microserver Market Size:

With the increase in digital world, need of data centers is also rising. Data centers are integral part of digital economy, everything that take place online is stored in these data centers. Global microserver market is poised to grow at about 14% CAGR throughout the forecast years, while nailing USD 47 billion for 2021. They are full of videos, imported software and severs, moreover, they are a spot for exchange of data between different networks. Companies are migrating towards digitization and relying on digital networks. To ease their work and to efficiently organize, analyze and to process the data, organization’s demand for data centers is escalating. In 2021, the total number data centers present globally has reached to nearly 8 million.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154391

Global Microserver Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Cloud computing application segment to dominate the revenue graph

Intel processor segment remains prominent in the processor segment

Higher Usage of Cloud Computing, Increased Digitization and Digital Data is to Augment the Market Growth

Enterprise needs to access their scattered networks from one point and to provide the best security to protect the data is elevating the use of cloud computing. As of 2022, approximately 95% of organizations are using cloud computing for their work and nearly 85% of companies have deployed their workload on cloud in 2021. Furthermore, with the rising usage of internet and mobile phones & laptops, digitization is flourishing rapidly. By 2023, the revenue produced from digitally transformed companies will be equal to almost half of global GDP. Government, public and private sectors are migrating towards digitization and most of the service, products and information is digitally available. With the rise in digitization, the data generated at online platforms is also expanding massively. According to United States International Trade Commission, in 2020, digital data was around 59 zettabyte and it is expected to reach to 175 zettabyte by 2025.

Global Microserver Market: Regional Overview

The global microserver market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Microserver Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/microserver-market/10154391

Asia Pacific Regional Market to Elevate by Accelerated Digitization and Higher Deployment of Cloud Services

Rising need for cost effective data storage solution is leading Asia Pacific to deploy cloud services and it has been accelerated by the impact of COVID-19. Nearly 60% of companies have boosted their migration journey to cloud service due to COVID-19. Furthermore, increased prevalence of digital transformation is prompting government, public and private sectors to digitize their work process and the service provided by them. Around 60% of business have elevated their speed of digital transformation which is nearly 45% higher than rest of the world. Rise in number of data center is expected to further augment the growth of microserver market. Currently there are approximately 100 data centers in Asia Pacific with server room space of nearly 185,000 m2 and around 30,000 m² is under development.

Higher Use of Cloud Service and Increased Number of Data Centers is to Elevate the Market Growth in North America

Onset of COVID-19 has fueled the utilization of cloud services in every industry in United States. It is estimated that about 95% of U.S. companies have deployed at-least one cloud service for their workload. Furthermore, As of January 2020, United States have nearly 2700 data centers, thus higher number of data center is likely to propel the market growth

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of Global Microserver Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154391

Global Microserver Market, Segmentation by Processor

Intel

ARM

Others

Intel is expected to contribute notably to the growth of microserver market. Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor chip makers. It has sustained the position for very long by constantly improvising the processor and producing new innovations. It is well known for radiating less heat and is best suitable for mini laptops. Furthermore, it gives wide variety of motherboards and is comparatively less expensive than other processors. In the second quarter of 2022, the share of x86 computer processor or CPU tests recorded from Intel is around 65%, and for laptops it is nearly 75%.

Global Microserver Market, Segmentation by Application

Media Storage

Data Center

Data Analytics

Cloud Computing

Others

Company’s rising need to secure their all network ends and to easily manage the employee all over the world is prompting them to deploy their work on cloud computing. Around 60% companies have started using cloud computing to avoid the risk of data theft and to secure critical data. Furthermore, smart feature of hybrid cloud, the flexibility usage between public and private cloud is increasing its popularity. Enterprises are counting on hybrid cloud in order to leverage their company with different types of cloud with the deployment of just hybrid cloud. As of March 2022, nearly 79% enterprises have installed hybrid cloud for carrying out tasks.

Global microserver market is further segregated based on solution, type, and, and end-user.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154391

Global Microserver Market, Segmentation by Solution

Software

Hardware

Service

Global Microserver Market, Segmentation by Service Type

Consulting Services

Installation & Support Services

Professional Services

Global Microserver Market, Segmentation by End User

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global microserver market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are FUJITSU Limited, Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Acer Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Ambedded Technology Co., LTD. and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154391

Recent Developments in the Global Microserver Market

May 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced completion of acquisition of Pensando Systems. The acquisition held at the approximate value of $2 billion, with this acquisition, AMD is to leverage their expansion of data center product portfolio by using Pensando’s distributed networks. AMD is to strengthen their data center with a software stack and high processing data processing unit (DPU) that is already in action for many of their customers.

May 2022, FUJITSU made an announcement about it strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to elevate the digital transformation of their customers in the financial and retail industry. Under this agreement, FUJITSU is to deploy new services provided by AWS in Japan and in global marketplace of AWS. By using AWS professional services, Fujitsu is likely to help customers in developing and operating new systems and modernize the existing system.

Browse More Related Reports:

Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Market Segmentation by Operation (Rule-Based and Knowledge-Based); by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, and Cloud); by Application (Customer Support, Administration & Reporting, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analysis, and Others); by Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2031

Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation by Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-Premise); by Component (Services, and Solutions); by Verticals (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others); and By Organization Size (Large Size Organizations, and Small & Medium Size Organizations)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Operational Intelligence Market Segmentation by Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud); by Verticals (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, and Others); by Application (Commercial, Residential, and Others); and by Organization (Large Organizations, and Small & Medium Organizations)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Data Center Power Market Segmentation by Data Center Sizes (Large Data Center, and Small & Medium Data Center); by Component (Service, and Solution); and by End-Users (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Passport Reader Market Analysis by Technology (Barcode, RFID, and OCR); by Application (Airport Security, and Border Control); and by Sector (Public, and Private Sector)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609