Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Worth USD 5955.5 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market was valued at USD 3150 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5955.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

A battery separator is a polymeric membrane placed between the positively charged anode and negatively charged cathode to prevent an electrical short circuit. The separator is a microporous layer that is moistened by the electrolyte that acts as a catalyst to increases the movement of ions from one electrode to the other electrode. When the battery is charging the ions moves from cathode to anode and when the battery gets discharged the ions will move in the reverse direction. The separator controls the number of ions moving between the positive and negative terminal and hence it is responsible for the leakage of ions (self-discharge) when the battery is ideal. Although the ions pass through the separator freely it will not have any electrical conductivity and it always acts as an isolator.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -



Monolayer

Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP)

Trilayer (PP/PE/PP)

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial

Others

In terms of product, Monolayer is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Power Vehicle, etc.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

China is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Japan and South Korea, both have a share over 40%.



Leading players of Lithium-Ion Battery Separator including: -

Celgard

Dreamweaver

Entek

Evonik

SK Innovation

Toray

Asahi Kasei

UBE Industries

Sumitomo Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Teijin

W-SCOPE

Semcorp

Senior Technology Material

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Science & Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Sinoma Science & Technology

ZIMT

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator key players include Asahi Kasei, Toray, SK Innovation, UBE, Senior Tech, etc. Global five four manufacturers hold a share over 65%.



