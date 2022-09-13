Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,664 in the last 365 days.

Temu Brings Hard-to-Beat Promotions to Consumers With Launch of Global Online Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- A screenshot of Temu's homepage advertising sitewide discounts and free shipping and returns

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu announced the grand opening of its global online shopping marketplace, featuring the widest selection of merchandise at hard-to-beat prices.

Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices. Launched in the US in September 2022, Temu is available at www.temu.com and for downloading as mobile apps.

Among the categories featured are fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more.

Temu is able to offer competitive prices for the products thanks to our access to a global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners. We share these sourcing and fulfillment capabilities with our sister e-commerce company under Nasdaq-listed PDD (Nasdaq: PDD), which has worked with more than 11 million global merchants and handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

To celebrate our grand opening, Temu is offering sitewide discounts with no minimum purchase for this promotional period. It also offers free shipping on all items during the launch promotion.

Temu’s extensive list of great-value merchandise means there is something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this special promotion for Temu’s launch and enjoy even more savings!

About Temu:
Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique merchandise at hard-to-beat prices given its sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and fulfillment partners to curate a range of competitively priced products that meet wide-ranging needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27821927-ce46-4d1b-9a14-be46e78735d4


Contact: media@temu.com
Temu launches global online marketplace with promotional offers

A screenshot of Temu's homepage advertising sitewide discounts and free shipping and returns

You just read:

Temu Brings Hard-to-Beat Promotions to Consumers With Launch of Global Online Marketplace

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.