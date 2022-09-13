ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for e-Poster Presentation at the 51st Annual European Society for Dermatological Research Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that two abstracts showcasing new translational data on eblasakimab have been accepted as late-breaking e-posters at the 51st Annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting, taking place from September 28 to October 1, 2022, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.



51st Annual European Society for Dermatological Research e-poster details

Poster 1: Spatial localization and functional role of IL-13Rα1 signaling in atopic dermatitis

(abstract ID: LB060)

Poster 2: Insight into novel itch pathways and spontaneous neuronal activity by targeting interleukin-13 receptor alpha 1 (IL-13Rα1) with eblasakimab

(abstract ID: LB061)

Poster availability date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The posters will be available to view online in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website following presentation: https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, with the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen for atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2021, ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study that established proof-of-concept of ASLAN004 and supported its potential as a novel treatment for AD. In January 2022, ASLAN initiated the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD patients.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab (also known as ASLAN004), a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts