IsoPlexis Announces First APAC Publication, Illustrating Early Impact of Codeplex Platform

/EIN News/ -- BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO) (“IsoPlexis”), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced the publication of initial data off its CodePlex platform in the journal Scientific Reports carried out by researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology.

With the recent establishment of a regional headquarters in Shanghai, IsoPlexis has strengthened its capability to support and equip customers in the APAC region, enabling groundbreaking innovation.

In the paper titled “Transgenic expression of IL-7 regulates CAR-T cell metabolism and enhances in vivo persistence against tumor cells,” IsoPlexis’ first APAC region publication, researchers investigated whether CD19 CAR-T cells that secrete IL-17 show a persistent and enhanced anti-tumor response. The researchers observed that in mice treated with CAR-T cells, cytokine expression measured with IsoPlexis’ CodePlex platform suggested that IL-7 secretion promoted a Th1 functional phenotype to drive anti-tumor activity more effectively.

This initial data generated using IsoPlexis’ CodePlex solution indicates that the platform can provide key insights into cytokine signatures of CAR-T products to characterize function for improved persistence and potency. CodePlex offers vast improvements over other bulk platforms through effortless automation on the IsoSpark system, making sensitive bulk proteomic data accessible to any lab. More updates on the CodePlex platform are expected for next year.

“This initial APAC publication further strengthens IsoPlexis’ expansion in the region and demonstrates key initial interest in the ability for CodePlex’s effortless automation to fit an important proteomic need internationally,” says Sean MacKay, CEO of IsoPlexis.

“This first APAC publication validates IsoPlexis' platform as a powerful tool that provides customers with a new layer of proteomic information,” said Jason Ou, President/General Manager, APAC Region at IsoPlexis. “We are confident this is only the first of many more publications to be released in the region.”

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health. Its platforms provide insights into how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, assisting researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

