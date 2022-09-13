Pharmazz Inc. Presents Data From its Positive Phase III Study of Centhaquine (PMZ-2010) as a Resuscitative Agent in Hypovolemic Shock Patients at Upcoming Military Health System Research Symposium

The study has shown the safety and efficacy of centhaquine as an adjuvant to standard of care (SOC) in the treatment of hypovolemic shock

Pharmazz, Inc. ("Pharmazz"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, will present a poster on its positive Phase III study of centhaquine (PMZ-2010) as a resuscitative agent in hypovolemic shock patients at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) September 12-15, 2022. Centhaquine is the Company's resuscitative agent free of arterial constriction and is commercially available to health care professionals in India with the brand name, Lyfaquin®. The poster will be presented by Anil Gulati, M.D., founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Pharmazz, during the poster session at 10:00 am EDT on September 13th 2022.



“Soldiers engaged in conflict are at high risk for hypovolemic shock due to trauma related severe blood or fluid loss,” said Anil Gulati, M.D., founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Pharmazz. “Resuscitating the men and women who have been wounded in the line of duty and severely losing fluids is paramount because most people who suffer hypovolemic shock die within the first 6 hours. Centhaquine is an ideal candidate for the management of hypovolemic shock because centhaquine converts venous unstressed blood volume to stressed blood volume resulting in improved cardiac output and blood pressure. In addition, centhaquine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees centigrade for 2 years. The positive results seen in the Phase III study indicate that centhaquine is a highly safe and efficacious resuscitative agent as an adjuvant to the standard of care and would be a valuable addition to the U.S. Military’s medical resources that has the potential to save numerous lives.”

The Phase III clinical study is a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 105 patients randomly assigned equally to both arms with 28-day mortality as the primary endpoint. The primary objective was to determine the change in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, change in blood lactate level, and change in base-deficit over a 48-hour period. Additionally, multiple secondary endpoints were met during the Phase III study concluding that centhaquine is a safe and effective potential treatment for hypovolemic shock. More information on the clinical trial can be found at NCT04045327.

In addition to centhaquine, the Company’s second late clinical-stage product candidate, sovateltide (PMZ-1620), a highly selective endothelin-B receptor agonist, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in neurological outcomes in a Phase III trial evaluating sovateltide in patients with acute cerebral ischemic stroke. In addition, sovateltide received IND clearance from the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to begin a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates.

About Pharmazz, Inc.

Pharmazz, Inc. is a privately held company engaged in developing novel products in critical care medicine. Additional information may be found on the Company’s website, www.pharmazz.com .

