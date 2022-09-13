Runa Capital Moves Its HQ To Luxembourg and Announces Konstantin Vinogradov and Michael Fanfant as New General Partners

/EIN News/ -- Luxembourg, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runa Capital, an international VC firm founded and led by serial tech entrepreneurs, has announced the relocation of its HQ to Luxembourg. The company continues investing in both US and European markets, the relocation emphases its increased attention and presence in Europe. Principals Konstantin Vinogradov and Michael Fanfant have been promoted to General Partners focusing on Europe and the USA respectively.

Founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneurs behind global tech companies Acronis and Parallels, Runa Capital made 100+ early-stage investments in Europe and North America, including Mambu, Brainly, Zopa, Pasqal, MariaDB, Lendio and Smava. The fund also invested in such companies as Nginx (acquired by F5 for $700M), Ecwid (acquired by Lightspeed for $500M), Acumatica (acquired by EQT), and Drchrono (acquired by EverCommerce). Runa Capital operates globally with partners spread across Luxembourg, London, Berlin, San Francisco, and Palo Alto.

Runa Capital has built a self-sustaining team and has a proven track record of growing senior team members internally. London-based Konstantin Vinogradov and San Francisco-based Michael Fanfant will take the roles of General Partners and will be responsible for overseeing the fund’s investment strategy and exploring new opportunities.

Konstantin originally joined Runa Capital back in 2012 as a Junior Analyst and has risen through the ranks investing in enterprise software, open-source and machine learning applications in Europe. Konstantin developed and now curates the ROSS Index every quarter — the index highlights the fastest-growing startups in the open-source ecosystem. Michael has been mostly focused on fintech and the US market, previously сo-founded fintech startup Octane Lending, which reached a valuation of over $900 million in 2021.

“Runa Capital has a tight-knit team and a track record of promoting our partners from within,” said Dmitry Chikhachev, General Partner & Co-founder at Runa Capital. “Konstantin and Michael will bolster our push into the most exciting and promising areas. Together we continue using our expertise to support early-stage projects operating in complex areas like machine learning, enterprise software, quantum computing and fintech”.

Runa Capital has a successful history of accelerating its employees to the top level. The fund was one of the first LPs and supporters in the 1confirmation fund, which was launched by Runa’s former Principal Nick Tomaino and secured such LPs as Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen and Mark Cuban. Besides many successful investments, 1confirmation led a $2M seed round of OpenSea, now valued at $13.3 billion.

Founded in 2010, Runa Capital is an international venture capital firm headquartered in Luxembourg that invests in enterprise software, deep tech (open-source software, machine learning, quantum computing), and software solutions revolutionizing regulated markets like finance, education and healthcare. From 2010 to 2022, Runa Capital raised over $500M and invested in more than 100 companies in Europe and North America, including Nginx (acquired by F5 Networks for $700 million), MariaDB, Zopa, Brainly, DrChrono, Smava, and Mambu. The firm’s founding partners have built several global software companies, including Acronis (recently raised $250M at a $2.5B valuation), Parallels (acquired by Corel), Odin (acquired by Ingram Micro), and Acumatica (acquired by private equity fund EQT Partners). For more information please visit https://runacap.com/



