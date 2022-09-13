Getty Images Editorial Photography and Program Grants Uncover Local Stories of Global Challenges

US $45,000 given to photojournalists and editorial programs shedding light on real-world humanitarian issues faced by communities around the world

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has today announced the recipients of US $45,000 in editorial grants focused on supporting both individual photojournalists and organizations which enable documentary photography.

Getty Images offered three grants of US $5,000 each to photographers and videographers reporting stories of forced displacement, showing how people around the world have been forced to flee their homes due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, climate change, or events seriously disturbing public order.

In addition, the company distributed two $15,000 grants for organizations that support documentary photography and its practitioners, either through public engagement or professional development. These project-based grants are intended for educational programs, workshops, exhibitions, and other initiatives that reinforce the power of photography as a journalistic medium.

The recipients of this year’s grants are:

Grant for Editorial Photography: Forced Displacement

Rebecca Conway is a British photographer based in New Delhi, India. Her project, ‘Aftermath, Sri Lanka’, documents civilian trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among those displaced by the Sri Lankan civil war, examining the reasons behind such high levels of displacement and trauma, and approaches to mental health treatment.

Nicolò Filippo Rosso is an Italian photographer based in Bogota, Colombia. His work, ‘Exodus’, follows the epic journey of asylum seekers from different nationalities to the United States, documenting how mass migration and its ripple effects are upending lives across the Americas.

Mustafa Bilge Satkın is a Turkish photographer based in Istanbul. His work, ‘Drowned History’, tells the story of people forced to abandon their ancestral city Hasankeyf when the Ilisu Dam was constructed. With the dam being built, the region's people had to leave their homes, lands, memories, and cultural history altogether behind.

Recipients were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including:

Editorial Grant for Photography Programs

FOTEA’s Emerging Photographer Mentorship Programme (EPMP) is an immersive mentorship supporting the professional development of Ugandan photographers, allowing young content creators to make the leap to full-time photography. From conceptualizing a project idea to researching, photographing, editing, and finally presenting their work in an exhibition, it is unique in the region and delivers striking results.

FotoEvidence Association’s ‘We Cry In Silence’ initiative is a partnership with Indian photojournalist Smita Sharma, organized around Sharma’s seven-year investigation of sex trafficking of minors from Bangladesh and Nepal to India and includes a traveling exhibits to 16 cities in the border areas of Bangladesh and Nepal where human trafficking is concentrated.

Getty Images’ wider grants program is committed to furthering the company’s commitment to the craft of photography and bringing attention to important stories that without funding, may otherwise remain unseen. Since its inception in 2004, the company has donated over US $2.4 million to photographers and videographers around the world.

Further details on the Getty Images grants program available at https://grants.gettyimages.com.

