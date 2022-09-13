Submit Release
GIMME Beauty's Hot Styling Tools Now Available at Ulta Beauty

The Freedom line of hot styling tools includes GIMME's Freedom Curling Iron, Styling Iron and Curling Wand.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the innovative hair solutions company disrupting the beauty industry, announces that its Freedom line of hot styling tools is now available for purchase at Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the United States. GIMME Beauty's accessories are available at more than 16,000 retail stores in the U.S.

The Freedom line includes:

  • Freedom Curling Iron - The perfect tool for creating classic, bouncy curls. The wireless curling iron features temperature control from 200°F to 420°F and offers up to 45 minutes of styling time.
  • Freedom Curling Wand - The curling wand — a curling iron without the clamp — offers similar wireless freedom and temperature control for more relaxed curls and a variety of different wave styles.
  • Freedom Styling Iron - For a salon-quality finish, the Freedom Styling Iron offers temperature control from 200°F to 420°F and is the first wireless tool with full-size rose gold plates, measuring 1" x 3.5".

Inspired by people who need to style on the go, the Freedom line of stylers is tailor-made for traveling, camping or touching up just about anywhere; no more styling next to outlets, bound by a cord.

"Our partnership with Ulta Beauty has improved accessibility, allowing us to connect with more people each day," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty. "We're confident our tools are the best wireless options for the price; the exposure and the ability to compete against other major brands in the retail world has been exhilarating for us. We can't wait to hear what Ulta fans have to say about these disruptive hair tools."

GIMME Beauty is a family-owned company whose community is at the heart of its mission. GIMME celebrates individual beauty, helping people elevate themselves and their confidence with high-quality, innovative products that eliminate bad hair days.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty
GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 16,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

Media Contact 

Madeleine Moench
madeleine@newswire.com 

