Global Learning And Education Toys Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the learning and education toys market size is expected to grow from $46.30 billion in 2021 to $50.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19%. The global learning and education toys market is expected to reach $64.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.48%. The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children is driving the growth of the learning and education toys market.

The learning and education toys market consists of the sale of learning and education toys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refer to toys affecting children's growth and development. Learning and educational toys are beneficial to brain development since they aid in the development of logical and reasoning skills as well as spatial thinking. Toys and board games help youngsters learn while also helping them develop social and communication skills.

Global Learning And Education Toys Market Trends

The smart technology embedded learning and educational toys are gaining popularity in the learning and education toys market. Smart toys have some level of artificial intelligence, which means they can learn, change how they communicate with the user, respond to external stimuli, and follow pre-programmed patterns. These toys give kids the ability to create their own play experiences and act as valuable educational tools. Major companies in the learning and education toys market are focusing on developing smart toys to grab the market share.

Global Learning And Education Toys Market Segments

The global learning and education toys market is segmented:

By Product Type: Building Sets, Games and Puzzles, Sports and Outdoor Toys

By Age Group: Upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, Above 10 years

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels

By Geography: The global learning and education toys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides learning and education toys global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the learning and education toys global market, learning and education toys global market share, learning and education toys global market segments and geographies, learning and education toys market players, learning and education toys global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The learning and education toys market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Games, Clementoni SpA, Goliath Games, Hasbro Inc, The LEGO Group, Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company Ltd, Vtech Holdings, Thames & Kosmos, and Zephyr Toy Makers Pvt Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

