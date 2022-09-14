Thermal Ceramics Market Size Expected to Reach US$5.1 billion with CAGR of 4.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Surge in the chemical & petrochemical industry is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ceramics which will propel the thermal ceramics market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the thermal ceramics market size is projected to reach US$5.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Thermal ceramic has various beneficial properties such as superior thermal shock resistance, high-temperature stability, low thermal conductivity and Low heat storage. These properties make it ideal for various industrial applications. The booming mining and metal processing industry is the primary factor for the thermal ceramics market growth. However, in 2020, there was a temporary suspension of industrial activities across the world due to strict government-led measures such as restrictions on movement, lockdown and other factors. This created a roadblock to the growth of the thermal ceramics industry. In 2021, to strengthen the economy from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic industrial production was encouraged. This, in turn, accelerated the growth of the thermal ceramics industry. Moreover, the surge in the chemical & petrochemical industry is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ceramics. This factor will propel the thermal ceramics market size growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the thermal ceramics market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Thermal Ceramics Market, owing to the steel industry growth in the region. For instance, according to the World Steel Association, in 2021, the production of steel in Asia was 1,382.0 million tons, an increase of about 1% over the previous year.
2. The electricity demand has risen quickly across the globe and is predicted to continue to do so in the upcoming years. There is an increase in new power generation projects as a result. This element is promoting market expansion.
3. Moreover, the ongoing research and development associated with Thermal Ceramics will create an opportunity for market growth in the coming years.
4. However, the availability of Thermal Ceramics substitutes in the market may pose a challenge for the market growth during the projected forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The ceramic fiber segment held the significant Thermal Ceramics Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The mining & metal processing segment held the largest Thermal Ceramics Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth of the mining and metal processing industry is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ceramics. This, in turn, will accelerate market growth in the coming years.
3. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Thermal Ceramics Market share in 2021 up to 48.5%. The boom in the economic expansion of the Asia-Pacific region is augmenting the growth of various industries such as mining & metal processing, chemicals and more.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the thermal ceramics industry are -
1. CeramTec
2. Dyson Technical Ceramics
3. FibreCast Inc.
4. Ibiden Co. Ltd.
5. Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
