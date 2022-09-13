Managed Security Service Provider Market to Witness Astonishing Growth, Future Demand by 2028 | AT&T, Inc., IBM, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Managed Security Service Provider Market, by Application (Firewall Management, End-point Security, Distributed Denial of Service, Unified Threat Management, and Antivirus or Antimalware, Among Others), by Deployment Type (Cloud-based, Hybrid, On-premises), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Education, Retail, Healthcare and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2026. The research includes in-depth analysis of important regional trends, market dynamics, and worldwide Managed Security Service Provider Market market size at the nation level. The research gives the market's historical, current, and future size in terms of both value and volume. To evaluate the market, SWOT and Value Chain Analysis are used.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Managed security service refers to network security services, which offers intrusion detection, management of IT security functions, remote monitoring, scanning and anti-viral services, etc. The company providing these services is called a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). MSSP provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. The provider ensures that IT systems are operational, and offers true security-as-a-service (SaaS), ensuring that the people and systems are safe, secure, and compliant. A service provider will leverage multi-tenant solutions to achieve operational efficiencies, but must fully evaluate the multi-tenancy capabilities of security tools used on behalf of their customers to ensure that the tools itself is secure and do not allow data leakage between clients.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Solutionary, Inc., SecureWorks, Inc., Computer Services Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., and Rapid7, Inc.

The study also discusses how industry participants are investing in key emerging technologies and business research. This study assists in identifying and tracking significant and rising companies in the worldwide Managed Security Service Provider Market and their portfolios in order to improve decision making and develop effective strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Rising security breaches and sophisticated cyber-attacks across enterprises is expected to aid in the growth of the managed security service provider market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Vi Business launched managed security service that delivers next generation Firewalls with advanced security features offering the first line of defense for any cyber-attack, thus ensuring that enterprise network is protected.

Moreover, rising adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices and surge in BYOD, CYOD, and WFH trends is expected to augment the growth of the managed security service provider market. For instance, in March 2021, IBM Corporation launched a suite of services designed to help organizations manage their cloud security strategy, policies, and controls across hybrid cloud environments, and to help create unified security approach across their cloud ecosystems.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The research splits the global Managed Security Service Provider Market into sectors such as product type and application. Each segment is based primarily on its market share and growth rate. Furthermore, the experts investigated possible places that could be profitable for Managed Security Service Provider Market companies in the coming years. The geographical study contains solid projections on value and volume, allowing market participants to get in-depth knowledge of the total Managed Security Service Provider Market business.

On basis of application:

• Firewall Management

• End-point Security

• Distributed Denial of Service

• Unified Threat Management

• Antivirus/Antimalware

• Others

On basis of deployment type:

• Cloud-based

• Hybrid

• On-premises

On basis of organization size:

• Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

On basis of end users:

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Telecom & IT

• Education

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

On basis of region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸:

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

Market players, such as IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, and AT&T, are still offering security services to their existing customers. However, acquisition of new contracts and new customers is one of the factors that is slowing down the growth in the market during the global pandemic (the outbreak of COVID-19). However, some end-use industries and large organizations such as IT firms, healthcare, and banks, are collaborating with managed security service providers for a robust and secure infrastructure due to surge in cyber-attacks. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

📌 The managed security service provider market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period due to the need for threat detection and intelligence at an early stage. For instance, in January 2022, Deloitte expanded upon existing capabilities to launch Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte, an integrated, unified, composable, and modular managed detection and response security-as-a-service (SaaS), platform with managed security services including advanced, military-grade threat hunting, detection, response and remediation capabilities.

📌 Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the managed security service provider market owing to the rising cybercrime, increase in number of security breaches and cyber-attacks, stringent regulations to increase the adoption of MSS solutions, rising adoption of cloud services, and surge in WFH trends in these regions.

📌 For instance, in June 2020, the UK government planned to invest £10 million to boost the development of new cybersecurity technology solutions. Nine grant winners will share the fund from the government’s Digital Security by Design program, which aims to improve the resilience of UK organizations to cyber-attacks.



