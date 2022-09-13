Dolomite Mining Market Share, Size, Trend, Growth Opportunity, Mineral Type, Application, Region and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dolomite Mining Market

The construction segment generated nearly three-fourths of the global dolomite mining market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolomite Mining Market growth is driven by rapid expansion of the global construction industry and infrastructure. On the other hand, substitution of raw dolomites with igneous rock containing olivine minerals hamper the growth to some extent. However, rise in use of dolomites in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. The fact that dolomite is an effective supplement for individuals deficient in magnesium and calcium has increased its adoption in the sector.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dolomite Mining Market by Mineral type (Calcined Dolomite, Sintered Dolomite), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Ceramics and Glass, Iron and Steel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global dolomite mining industry was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17496

By mineral type, the calcined dolomite segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global dolomite mining market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is because calcined dolomite is widely used in the construction industry. The sintered dolomite segment is also analyzed in the market study.

Based on application, the construction segment generated nearly three-fourths of the global dolomite mining market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Developments in the construction industry and increasing reconstruction activities especially in North America and Europe fuel the segment growth. The ceramics and glass segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increased demand for high refractive optical glass and ceramic glazes on dinnerware. The other segments assessed across the report include agriculture, animal feed, iron and steel, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global dolomite mining market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.1% by 2031. Increased population in the region has given way to heightened demand from the ceramics & glass industry, thus fostering the market growth. The other provinces analyzed throughout the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Dolomite Mining Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17496?reqfor=covid

Key players in the industry-

- Calcinor

- Carmeuseo

- Essel Mining & Industries Limited

- Imerys

- JFE Mineral Co., Ltd

- Arihant Min chem

- Lhoist

- Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

- E. Dillon & Company

- Longcliffe

- Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd.

- Nordkalk Corporation

- RHI Magnesita GmbH

- Sibelco

- Omya AG

The report analyzes these key players in the global dolomite mining market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Similar Report:

U.S. Steel Grating Market

India Special Steel Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

