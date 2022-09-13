Meal Kit Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

Meal Kit Packaging Market

The Growing Meal Kit Packaging Market and the Impact of Packaging Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The fast-paced life of today, making consumers to cut down daily activities as much as possible and utilize that time into more productive activities. Cooking is one of such activity which is disappearing from daily life. Today consumers want to save their time in all possible way, starting from buying groceries for their kitchen or cooking daily food. Other aspect of changing in cooking preferences is to optimize the food expenditures. Rising food inflation hitting hard on consumer’s food expenditures. So one wants to reduce the wastage of food when someone buy groceries for long term or when someone prepare excessive food. Preserving the food from spoilage also incurs huge cost. So to address these demands meal kit are providing an apt solution ultimately necessitating the appropriate packaging for the same.

Meal kit concept is relatively new phenomenon in the global food & beverage industry, which is changing rapidly over the last few decades. When a consumer wants to optimize his cooking time and food expenditure, and same time he want to have a cooking experience which he loves, then Meal Kit is the paramount choice. Meal kit is the delivery of precut ingredients and recipes to customers who prepare themselves. Packaging is the major concern in the meal kit, as most of the products are exceedingly perishable. The meal kits are expected be sheltered from contamination, damage and loss of shelf-life & freshness.

Meal Kit Packaging: Market Dynamics

Global meal kit packaging market is growing in fast-phase. The growing time limited working class population, demand for nutritious yet home cooked food and changing food habits are the major factors stirring the popularity of meal kits eventually driving the demand for the meal kit packaging. Rising Consumer awareness about fitness and nutrition, demanding readymade balanced diet in meal kits is translating to the rising demands of Meal kits across the developed regions ultimately propagating the growth for meal kit packaging market. With meal kit one can prepare his own food with proper nutrients and cleanliness. Dwindling consumer belief in ready meals and restaurant foods is shifting the consumers on home cooked food with inventive cooking options such as meal kits provide global meal kit packaging market new opportunity to innovate and tap the lucrative packaging market. Meal kit industry players also thinking to attach a label on the packaging so the waste can be collected back. This fact largely helps in environmental protection and keeping clean environment. Recollected packaging materials can be recycled and packaging raw materials cost can be bought down. Food waste can be treated to convert it into dog food. Packaging for meal kit delivery has pronounced influence on consumer purchase. Meal kit companies provide wide variety of recipes with balanced nutrition, diet and with varying tastes. Still this market is in its initial phase.

The meal kit packaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 15.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, and will reach the value of USD 20,000 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on meal kit packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the food and beverage sector globally is escalating the growth of meal kit packaging market.

Meal kit is considered a new concept in the food and beverage industry, where a pre-cooked meal or half-cooked food products are delivered to the consumer regularly to their home or desired place. Customer can get customized food ingredients as per their choice for their individual use of for the whole family. These products could be delivered to the customer at a regular interval including weekend or month. Packaging is known to be one of the major concerns in the meal kit as the food products carried are exceedingly perishable.

Meal Kit Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global Meal Kit Packaging market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), International Paper Company (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (Austria), Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

