Enterprise Collaboration Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the enterprise collaboration market size is expected to reach $73.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.89%. The increased collaboration and communication across multiple geographies is expected to propel enterprise collaboration.

The enterprise collaboration market consists of sales of enterprise collaboration by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to internal and external information system tools that collect, share and store information between users. It includes using a collaboration stage, communication instruments, company intranet, file sharing tools, cloud storage, video-conferencing, and whiteboards to interact and communicate across and beyond the work environment.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise collaboration market. The growing demand for AI and the increasing integration of enterprise collaboration solutions with cloud and mobile technologies to streamline business operations are projected to open up possibilities for the enterprise collaboration market to expand. For instance, in May 2020, IBM Technologies, a US-based technology company, introduced IBM Watson AIOps, which uses artificial intelligence to run enterprise applications reliably and streamline the detection, diagnosis, and response to IT inconsistencies in real-time. Chief information officers (CIOs) can use IBM Watson AIOps to automate various aspects of IT development, infrastructure, and operations.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Segments

The global enterprise collaboration market is segmented:

By Type: Internal, External

By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By Enterprise: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Industry: Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Government, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality

By Geography: The global enterprise collaboration market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides enterprise collaboration global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the enterprise collaboration global market, enterprise collaboration global market share, enterprise collaboration global market segments and geographies, enterprise collaboration market players, enterprise collaboration market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The enterprise collaboration market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Enterprise Collaboration Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Google, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Salesforce, Vmware, Jive Software, Slack, Mitel, SAP, Zoho, Kaltura, Bynder, GlobalLogic, Whaller, Chanty, Axero, and Jalios.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

