Food Halal Ingredients Market Size Expected to Hit Around growth at a rate of 6.05% by 2028

Food Halal Ingredients Market By Application, Ingredient Type and Geography Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKET INTRODUCTION

Food Halal Ingredients Market is an Arabic word which means permitted or lawful. Halal terms are generally used for food products, meat products, personal care products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and food contact materials. Halal ingredients are those which are free from any component that Muslims are prohibited from consuming according to Islamic law (Sharia). The halal ingredient are halal animal's meat when the animal is slaughtered according to sharia rules, vegetable, plants, fish and chemical origin without alcohol.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in the Muslim population is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Food Halal Ingredients Market. Furthermore, the rise in the consumption of products with Food Halal Ingredients among the consumer due to various health benefit is also projected to influence the Food Halal Ingredients Market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for Food Halal Ingredients Market is driven by food and beverage and cosmetic industry. Improvements in the halal certification sector, in turn, are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The food halal ingredients market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on food halal ingredients market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of food halal ingredients market.

The food halal ingredients refer to the type of food ingredients that are related to foods that are prepared by fulfilling the Islamic laws and regulations, along with signifying the dietary requirements. The ingredients could be designated to food as well as beverages, among others. Vegetable, plants, fish, halal animal’s meat when the animal is slaughtered according to sharia rules, are included in common ingredient of halal ingredients.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, the halal ingredients product market has been divided into food and beverages industry which has dominated the segment over a long period of time as the result of the news Muslim population existing in the world. In the high demand of functional food and beverages that is obtained from the Muslim dominated countries has helped to boost the market during the forecast period. The cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry further help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the halal ingredient market the flavour segment has provided a boost to the market as a result of the rapid research and development in order to produce new varieties of the view to attract the younger generation who require easy snacking instead of long main course meals.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarkets in supermarkets have dominated the segment as a result of the standardization process and certified materials provided by them. The cleanliness maintained by these sectors has helped to attract the population easily.

The report also includes the profiles of key halal ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Barentz International B.V.

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Halagel (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Symrise AG

The Archer Daniels Midland

Global Food Halal Ingredients Market By Category

By End-Use, Global Food Halal Ingredients Market is segmented as:

Food Ingredients

Sauces and marinades

Thickening agents

Sugar substitutes

Flavors

Other

Beverage Industry

Coffee

Tea

Concentrated beverages and juices

Soft drinks

Health and nutritional drinks

Cosmetic Industry

Body and skin care

Oral care

Fragrance

Hair care

Pharmaceutical

Active Pharma Ingredients

Excipients

By Region, Global Food Halal Ingredients Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Global Food Halal Ingredients Market worth?

What is the biggest region in Food Halal Ingredients Market?

Who are the key players involved in the Global Food Halal Ingredients Market?

What is the biggest market for Global Food Halal Ingredients Market in Asia?

