Over 200 speakers to share their knowledge next month at Blockchain Expo North America
Hundreds of Blockchain specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California next month on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about Blockchain.
"We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 200 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s edition include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Linkedin, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and many more!
— Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx
The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about Blockchain. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by leading industry experts.
The Blockchain Expo is part of 6 co-located events, all taking place at the same time. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest Blockchain specialists. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:
● Sachin Rege, Digital Product Transformation Leader, Wells Fargo
● Khizer Arshad, Blockchain Architect, Johnson & Johnson
● Anita Rao - Director - PayPal
● Antonio Ponte - Digital Account Solutions Regional Product Manager - Citi
● Medha Parlikar - CTO and Co-founder - CasperLabs
Not to mention the representatives from Oracle, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, LinkedIn and many more!
Lia Richards, the head of conference at Blockchain Expo says:
"It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".
Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $399. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:
