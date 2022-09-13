Over 200 speakers to share their knowledge next month at Blockchain Expo North America

Blockchain North America Expo

Hundreds of Blockchain specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California next month on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about Blockchain.

"We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 200 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".” — Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx