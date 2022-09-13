Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,459 in the last 365 days.

Over 200 speakers to share their knowledge next month at Blockchain Expo North America

Blockchain North America Expo

Hundreds of Blockchain specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California next month on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about Blockchain.

"We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 200 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".”
— Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s edition include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Linkedin, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and many more!

The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the sector leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions about Blockchain. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by leading industry experts.

The Blockchain Expo is part of 6 co-located events, all taking place at the same time. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.

This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest Blockchain specialists. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:

● Sachin Rege, Digital Product Transformation Leader, Wells Fargo

● Khizer Arshad, Blockchain Architect, Johnson & Johnson

● Anita Rao - Director - PayPal

● Antonio Ponte - Digital Account Solutions Regional Product Manager - Citi

● Medha Parlikar - CTO and Co-founder - CasperLabs

Not to mention the representatives from Oracle, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, LinkedIn and many more!

Lia Richards, the head of conference at Blockchain Expo says:

"It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".

Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $399. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:

https://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/complimentary-press-passes/

Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx Event
+44 117 980 9023
email us here

You just read:

Over 200 speakers to share their knowledge next month at Blockchain Expo North America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.