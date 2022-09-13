Coffee Beans Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Top Players, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Coffee Beans Market Report

The global coffee beans market size reached US$ 28.9 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 42.26 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Coffee Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global coffee beans market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global coffee beans market reached a value of US$ 28.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

Coffee beans are the seeds obtained from coffee plants found in tropical regions. These beans are dried, roasted, processed, and then turned into granulated powder to be used as a beverage. Coffee beans have two vital variants, including Arabica and Robusta. In recent years, coffee beans have gained prominence as they contain a substantial amount of chlorogenic acid, which reduces inflammation and headaches, and aids in weight loss. As a result, they also find application in preparing chocolates, cookies, cakes, muffins, and body scrubs.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coffee-beans-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Coffee Beans Market Trends and Drivers:

The global coffee beans market is primarily driven by the rising consumption of coffee on a daily basis, containing antioxidants and exhibiting anti-inflammatory properties. The consumption of coffee is also known to prevent certain types of diabetes, skin cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and heart diseases, boost the immune system and improve mood and energy levels, thus fueling the market growth.

In addition, the growing health consciousness has resulted in the increasing demand for organic coffee beans that are grown under natural conditions and are free of pesticides and artificial fertilizers. Besides this, the significant growth of the food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries that utilize coffee beans in their products, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT to monitor and control environmental variables of coffee cultivation, are expected to facilitate market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Coffee Beans Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Coffee Beans Companies:

Backyard Beans Coffee Company, Caribou Coffee Company Inc., Coffee Bean Direct LLC, Death Wish Coffee Co., Gold Coffee Company, Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co., illycaffè S.p.A., La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Coffee Bean Company and The East India Company Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Arabica

• Robusta

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• Personal Care

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coffee-beans-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Food Service Pasta Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-pasta-market

Fruit Powder Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-powder-market

Organic Snacks Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-snacks-market

Macadamia Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/macadamia-market

Tea Tree Oil Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tea-tree-oil-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800