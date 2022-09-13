Strategies For Global Wood Coating Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Wood Coating Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wood Coating Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the wood coating market size is expected to grow from $9.43 billion in 2021 to $10.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The global wood coating global market is expected to reach $12.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.25%. The rise in the construction of new homes and house modifications are expected to propel the growth of the wood coating market.

The wood coating market consists of sales of wood coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of substance applied to a wooden surface to protect it from harm caused by various natural and man-made environments. Wood coatings make it easy to clean and disinfect wood. It also aids in the closure of pores that can serve as bacterial breeding grounds. Coatings are the final phase in the wood finishing process and provide a pleasing appearance to wooden surfaces while also allowing them to last longer and increasing durability.

Global Wood Coating Market Trends

Eco-friendly wood coating is a key trend gaining popularity in the wood coating market. Eco-friendly coatings are made of natural/eco-friendly substances and are not harmful to the environment. Eco-friendly coatings either contribute to green living practices such as resource conservation or avoid contributing to pollution. Waxes, oils, and shellac are the most popular non-toxic, eco-friendly wood finishes on the market. Key players are focusing on offering eco-friendly wood coatings to minimize environmental impact and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Wood Coating Market Segments

The global wood coating market is segmented:

By Type: Preservative Wood Coatings, Stain Wood Coatings, Shellac Wood Coatings

By Product Type: Water Borne Wood Coatings, Solvent-Borne Wood Coatings, Powder Wood Coatings

By Application: Furniture, Cabinets, Siding, Flooring, Others

By Geography: The wood coating global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Wood Coating Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wood coating market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wood coating market, wood coating market share, wood coating market segments and geographies, wood coating market players, wood coating market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wood coating global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wood Coating Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co, Inc, Brillux GmbH & Co KG, Diamond Vogel, ICA Group, IVM Chemicals SRL, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, KAPCI Coatings, Drywood Coatings BV, Helios Coatings GmbH, and Hempel A/S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

