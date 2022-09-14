Laminating Adhesives Market Size to Boost USD 3.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC
Growth of FGlexible Packaging Drives the Laminating Adhesives market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Laminating Adhesives Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. There are several laminating processes that are generally classified as either wet or dry laminating processes. The basic categories of laminating adhesives used are water-based, solvent-based, ultraviolet curable and hot melt adhesives. The basic resin systems widely used in the laminating adhesives industry are polyurethane, acrylic, ethylene, vinyl acetate, silicone and polyolefins. Most of the water-based adhesives are acrylics or acrylic hybrids and polyurethane dispersions. These laminating adhesives dominate the market owing to their Food and Drug Authority (FDA) compliance which makes them the preferred choice for food packaging applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Laminating Adhesives Market on account of the stellar growth of e-commerce in the region. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s e-commerce sector is expected to reach US$111.4 billion by 2025.
2. Lamination is a major process used to produce packaging products. Based on technology, the various laminating adhesives can be categorized into water-based, solvent-based, electron beam curing, ultraviolet curable and hot melt adhesives. Out of these, water-based technology dominates the market.
3. The increasing focus on sustainability in the packaging industry is increasing the demand for solvent-free Laminating Adhesives.
4. The major opportunity for this market is the shift towards bio-based Laminating Adhesives.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Water-based adhesives contain water as their carrier which is dried after application (dry bond lamination), leaving the active resin system on the substrate to be bonded to a secondary substrate to make the lamination. The primary components in water-based laminating adhesives are vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate and acrylic resins. These adhesives can be used on a variety of film substrates as well as foil and paper. Water-based laminating adhesives provide fast cure time and low foaming properties.
2. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used in a number of packaging applications that require strong bonding holds and quick curing times. These adhesives are used predominately in packaging, automotive and consumer product manufacturing industries since they can be applied to a number of different substrates. They are recommended for applications that would undergo sterilization or long hours in ovens and even for packaging containing chemicals.
3. According to Digital Commerce 360, Asian consumers in 2020 purchased US$2.525 trillion worth of goods on retail websites and multi-merchant marketplaces compared to US$2.118 trillion in 2019. China alone is the largest e-commerce market in the world.
4. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, approximately 2/3 of all packaging is for food & beverages and about 90% of flexible packaging is used for these products. Research by the Flexible Packaging Association shows that shoppers seek packaging that provides convenience, product safety and longer shelf life. 60% of customers are willing to pay more for flexible packaging that offers easy storability, easy to reseal, easy to open and longer shelf life.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Laminating Adhesives industry are -
1. Ashland Inc.
2. BASF SE
3. The 3M Company
4. Toyo-Morton, Ltd.
5. Henkel
