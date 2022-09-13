Bleaching Agent Market Size to Reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The increasing applications of bleaching agents in the food and beverages industry are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region currently dominates bleaching agents with a 39% market revenue share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the worldwide bleaching agent market is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



A bleaching agent is a compound used to remove the colors from textiles. However, with technological advancement, it is widely used for removing pigmentation from the ingredients of the food. The bleaching agents are widely used for lightening the food color. Bleaching agents are commonly used in oil, bakery, and dairy-processed products. The bleaching agent used in all-purpose flour processing helps improve the flour's color, brightness, and texture. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the use of hydrogen peroxide is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status. It can be used directly in food products. Bleaching goods are considered safe to be used than baking goods and glouring agents by the USFDA.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global bleaching agent market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In February 2022, Polyclar brew rite granules were launched by Ashland, which is an effective solution for upstream purification. It is easier to use as it can be mixed directly into the solution.



Market growth and trends:



The need for bleaching agents has been increasing owing to the increasing consumption of bread and bakery products across several regions globally. Furthermore, the growing applications of bleaching agents in the food and beverages industry are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. However, the health issues related to the consumption of bleaching agents, such as skin, eye, and lung damage, are expected to restrain the market's growth. Growth in convenience food and the rising demand for flour and cheese products like bakeries, cheesecakes, bread, pizzas, and other consumable products add impetus to the market's growth. The increasing rate of busy lifestyles and rising urbanization have also increased the demand for bakery products, helping boost the market growth of the bleaching agents. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food and beverages industry as several manufacturing units were temporarily put on hold to stop the spread of the disease.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 0.25 billion.



The product type segment is divided into hydrogen peroxide, acetone peroxide, azodicarbonamide, ascorbic acid, and chlorine dioxide. In 2021, the hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 0.25 billion. Hydrogen peroxide bleaching agent is widely used for bleaching and purifying food products, which improves the color of food products; this drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and a market revenue of 0.56 billion.



The form segment is divided into powder and liquid. In 2021, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and a market revenue of 0.56 billion. The bleaching agents in powder form are easy to store and have a long shelf life which drives the segment's growth. Some commonly available powder bleaching powders are hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, and potassium bromates, with a longer shelf life.



● In 2021, the flour segment accounted for the largest market share, with 41% and a market revenue of 0.36 billion.



The application segment is divided into flour, bakery products, and cheese. In 2021, the flour segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41% and a market revenue of 0.36 billion. The segment has been growing owing to the increasing consumption of bread and bakery products, whose main ingredient is flour, which drives the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Bleaching Agent Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global bleaching agent market, with a market share of around 39% and 0.35 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The increasing demand for all-purpose flour in various applications in food processing owing to the decreased flour prices is expected to drive the market's growth in the region. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income and long working hours of people in the region increase the demand for bread and bakery products, propelling the market's growth. The major countries in the regions with growth potential include India, Japan, China, and Australia.



Key players operating in the global bleaching agent market are:



● BASF SE

● Kemira Oyj

● Aditya Birla Chemicals

● Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

● Evonik Industries

● Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc

● Solvay chemicals IncPeroxychem

● AkzoNobel

● Spartan Chemical Company

● The Procter & Gamble Company



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global bleaching agent market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Bleaching agent Market by Product Type:



● Hydrogen Peroxide

● Acetone Peroxide

● Azodicarbonamide

● Ascorbic Acid

● Chlorine Dioxide



Global Bleaching agent Market by Form:

● Powder

● Liquid



Global Bleaching agent Market by Application:

● Flour

● Bakery Products

● Cheese



About the report:



The global bleaching agent market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



