Radisson intersects 17.11 g/t Au over 2.00 m, 12.66 g/t Au over 1.80 m and 8.69 g/t Au over 2.20 m confirming resource expansion potential along trend #3 and #4 at the O’Brien gold project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the 127,600 m exploration drill program completed this summer at its 100% owned O'Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.

Key highlights

Significant intercepts from drilling along high-grade trend #3 17.11 g/t Au over 2.00 m and 5.16 g/t Au over 1.70 m (OB-21-279) 12.66 g/t Au over 1.80 m including 27.90 g/t Au over 0.80 m (OB-21-275) Current resources in this sector are largely within a vertical depth of 240 m from surface. Drilling undertaken during this campaign has traced high-grade gold mineralization down to 260 m below current resources including an intercept of 45.86 g/t Au over 2.10 m at 500 m vertical depth, representing one of the deepest intercepts previously obtained on the sector. Other results previously published highlighting strong resource growth potential include 10.02 g/t Au over 4.40 m, 24.80 g/t Au over 2.00 m, 11.12 g/t Au over 2.30 m and 21.28 g/t Au over 2.00 m.

Significant intercepts from drilling along high-grade trend #4 8.69 g/t Au over 2.20 m including 29.50 g/t Au over 0.60 m (OB-22-298) 7.73 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 15.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-296) This sector does not contribute meaningfully to current resources which are limited to the first 330 m vertical metres. New and previously released drill holes (including 31.56 g/t Au over 2.00 m and 13.83 g/t Au over 2.40 m) demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization down to a vertical depth of 550 m in this area that remains open for expansion for over 750 m laterally and at depth.

With the successful conclusion of this drill campaign, 127,600 metres (255 holes) have been drilled since the commencement of the program in August 2019. Use of directional drilling technology to test deeper targets resulted in savings of approximatively 13,800 metres, enabling the company to drill test with fewer metres, the same number of targets that would have otherwise required at least 141,400 metres of conventional drilling. Results are pending for 36 additional holes (approximately 18,500 m) with visible gold showings in 17 of those holes. The majority of pending holes were drilled to test high-priority deeper targets along trends #1 and #2.



“We are pleased to report the successful conclusion of a 127,600 m drill campaign that commenced in August 2019. Results have continued to impress with 219 holes published thus far including 141 intercepts grading over 5 g/t and 59 intercepts grading over 10 g/t. The use of directional drilling technology in the last 12 months significantly increased drilling efficiency, as a result of which we were able to precisely hit deeper high-priority targets and to drill test 10% more targets than originally budgeted with fewer metres.

The majority of drilling targeted resource expansion along trends 0, 1 and 2, and results appear to have almost doubled the depth extent of resources in those sectors. Some drilling was also allocated towards defining additional O’Brien-like mineralized trends further to the east. Results obtained along trend #3 and trend #4 have highlighted the significant high-grade potential approximately 900 m and 1,200 m east of the old O’Brien mine. While these two trends did not contribute meaningfully to the resource estimate published by Radisson in 2019, approximately 24,670 metres in 59 exploration holes were drilled during the campaign with impressive results, including 28 intercepts returning grades of over 5 g/t Au. Both trends remain open below 500 m and the property remain largely unexplored for an additional 750 m east of trend #4. We believe that the high-grade results obtained in these sectors highlight only a portion of the resource growth potential that still resides near surface at O’Brien.

Results are pending for 18,500 m of drilling in 36 additional holes drilled to test high-priority deeper targets along trends 1 and 2. In parallel, our efforts are now largely focused on interpreting and incorporating results from the drill program into an updated lithostructural model and mineral resource estimate targeted for completion by late 2022/early 2023.” Commented Rahul Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Figure 1. O’Brien Gold Project: Trend #3 and #4 – Longitudinal section

Notable drill results

Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length

(m) g/t Au -

Uncut OB-21-271 Trend #3 296.00 298.50 2.50 4.06 Including 297.00 298.50 1.50 4.53 OB-21-272 Trend #3 207.50 211.90 4.40 3.89 Including 207.50 208.90 1.40 8.07 OB-21-275 Trend #3 274.00 275.80 1.80 12.66 Including 274.00 274.80 0.80 27.90 OB-21-278 Trend #3 409.30 411.70 2.40 3.22 Including 411.00 411.70 0.70 9.13 AND 432.00 435.80 3.80 4.41 Including 433.00 434.00 1.00 8.06 And 435.00 435.80 0.80 6.35 OB-21-279 Trend #3 248.00 250.00 2.00 17.11 Including 248.00 249.00 1.00 34.10 AND 479.30 481.00 1.70 5.16 Including 479.30 480.00 0.70 7.89 OB-21-293 Trend #3 490.90 493.00 2.10 3.20 OB-21-296 Trend #4 326.80 328.80 2.00 7.73 Including 326.80 327.80 1.00 15.00 OB-22-297 Trend #3 528.50 530.50 2.00 4.45 Including 528.50 529.50 1.00 8.35 OB-22-298 Trend #4 321.80 324.00 2.20 8.69 Including 323.40 324.00 0.60 29.50 OB-22-299 Trend #4 294.80 297.70 2.90 4.06 Including 296.80 297.70 0.90 9.67

VG denotes the presence of visible gold True widths estimated at 70% to 80% of core length. Assay grades shown uncapped. A capping factor of 60 g/t Au was used in the 2019 resource estimate For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here.

Drilling at O’Brien continues to validate the litho-structural model while highlighting resource growth potential laterally and at depth

Drilling to date has continued to define and expand almost five high-grade mineralized trends, located within a 1,200 m strike respectively to the east of the old O’Brien Mine. Mineralized trends identified bear similarities with structures previously mined at O’Brien down to a depth of 1,100 m (historical production of 587 koz grading 15.25 g/t Au).

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization well below the boundary of defined resources in all defined trends, which remain open for expansion laterally and at depth. In trend #0, drilling has traced mineralization to a depth of 620 m, while current resources are mostly within the first 240 m. In trend #1, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of 950 m, while current resources are mostly limited to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. In trend #2, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of over 800 m, while current resources are mostly within 400 m from surface. In trend #3, drilling has traced mineralization down to 500 m vertical depth from surface. Current resources are mostly confined to within a vertical depth of 240 m. In trend #4, drilling has traced mineralization down to a vertical depth of approximately 550 m.

In addition, the Company has completed an initial 5,700 m exploration program at O’Brien West. In addition to validating geological information from historical drill holes, initial results showcase potential for additional high-grade discoveries in this area. O’Brien West remains open in all direction, with results indicating strong depth continuity in lithological units identical to those observed along strike to the west, reaffirming the upside potential from approximately 2.5 km of largely untested prospective ground west of the O’Brien Mine along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac break.

Almost all drilling conducted as part of the ongoing campaign has been within a strike length representing only a small portion of more than 5.2 km of prospective strike that Radisson controls along the Cadillac Break. Given current geological understanding, the ongoing validation of the litho-structural model, the company estimates there is strong potential for additional high-grade gold trends to be discovered along the whole 5.2 km prospective land package on the prolific Larder-Lake Cadillac Break.

127,600 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 18,500 m

This release represents approximately 8,140 m of drilling in 18 drill holes. Released results to date represent approximately 86% of the 127,600 m drilled during the campaign. As of August 31, 2022, the company remains well funded with approximately $3.0 m in cash.

Breakdown of drilling completed and pending results

Sector / Trend

Completed

drilling (m)

Drill results published Drill results pending metres # holes # holes

(with VG) metres # holes # holes

(with VG) O'Brien West 5,700 5,700 11 1 0 0 0 Trend #0 18,200 18,000 36 20 200 1 1 Trend #1 42,200 28,900 51 29 13,300 25 12 Trend #2 33,200 28,200 51 25 5,000 10 4 Trend #3 16,200 16,200 40 18 0 0 0 Trend #4 8,500 8,500 19 10 0 0 0 Kewagama East / Other 3,600 3,600 11 1 0 0 0 Total 127,600 109,100 219 104 18,500 36 17

Summary of results published to date from current program

Sector / Trend

Published

results (m)

# holes published Number of published intercepts grading, # holes

published # holes

with VG % holes

with VG >5 g/t

Au >10 g/t

Au >15 g/t

Au >20 g/t

Au >25 g/t

Au O'Brien West 5,700 11 1 9% 3 1 1 1 1 Trend #0 18,000 36 20 56% 17 8 4 4 4 Trend #1 28,900 51 29 57% 49 20 11 8 7 Trend #2 28,200 51 25 49% 40 15 9 5 4 Trend #3 16,200 40 18 45% 20 11 6 3 1 Trend #4 8,500 19 10 53% 8 2 1 1 1 Kewagama East & Other 3,600 11 1 9% 4 2 1 1 1 Total 109,100 219 104 47% 141 59 33 23 19





Figure 2. O'Brien Gold Project: Trend #3 cross section





Figure 3. Visible Gold in holes OB-21-279, OB-22-297, OB-22-298 and OB-22-299





Figure 4. Au Grade Distribution Section 1 and Section 2







Figure 5. O’Brien Gold Project: Resource Block Model @ 5.0 g/t Au cut-off; Labeled Longitudinal section

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Vivien Janvier, P.Geo., Ph.D., Director, Geology for Radisson mining resources Inc. is the qualified person pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101. Vivien Janvier has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

