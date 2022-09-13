Decorative Concrete Market to value USD 5452.41 million by 2029 with Progressing CAGR 6.1% Says DBMR Study

Decorative Concrete Market

Decorative concrete is defined as the use of concrete to improve the aesthetics of a structure. Concrete can be transformed into Decorative Concrete using a range of materials that can be applied during the pouring process or after the concrete has set. Concrete patios, concrete floors, entryways, worktops, and other concrete structures are becoming increasingly popular.

Architectural concrete, such as decorative concrete, is used to improve the visual finish of building surfaces such as walls, floors, driveways, and patios. It provides a wide range of surface finishes and treatments for use on concrete.

The non-residential segment is expected to hold the largest share in the end-use sector of the decorative concrete market due to the increasing non-residential remodeling and refurbishment operations. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the decorative concrete market was valued at USD 3395.20 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5452.41 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

The major topics have been covered in this decorative concrete market report and include market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. In this report, thorough investment analysis is offered which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops strategies to grow return on investment (ROI). Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in the report. A persuasive decorative concrete market research report gives answers to many critical business questions and challenges.

Decorative Concrete Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the decorative concrete market in the forecast period are as follows:

The rise in the demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications

The an increased need for stamped concrete, particularly for hotel flooring and other commercial structures. This is mostly owing to the stamped concrete's several advantages, including the strong aesthetic appeal for floors, as well as resistance to sliding and wear and tear caused by heavy footfall which is one of the main factors driving up the decorative concrete market.

Growing remodeling and renovation operations

Changing architectural and design trends are leading to more remodeling and renovation operations to improve the beauty of indoor and exterior housing structures, which is favorably impacting the market growth.

Improving government reforms

Emerging-market governments are actively spending and focusing on the development of commercial and industrial infrastructures by executing different programs and assigning projects, accelerating the decorative concrete market expansion.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the population and rapid urbanization interpreting to a great number of construction projects is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the decorative concrete market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape and Decorative Concrete Market Share Analysis

The decorative concrete market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the decorative concrete market.

Some of the major players operating in the decorative concrete market are:

CEMEX Colombia SA (Mexico)

DuPont (US)

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

3M (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

RPM International Inc. (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Huntsman International LLC. (US)

Arkema (France)

Ultratech Cement Ltd. (India)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Restraints/Challenges Global Decorative Concrete Market

On the other hand, the rise in the cost of treatment is further projected to impede the growth of the decorative concrete market in the targeted period. However, the dearth of awareness regarding decorative concrete in the advancing countries might further challenge the growth of the decorative concrete market in the near future.

This decorative concrete market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the decorative concrete market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you make an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on Decorative Concrete Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the decorative concrete market. The decorative concrete market is being impacted by slowed raw material production, supply chain disruption, impeded trade movements, declining construction demand, and lower demand for new projects as a result of COVID-19. However, in the post-COVID scenario, the decorative concrete market is projected to be significantly impacted due to advanced ceramics have emerged as a promising material for carriers that contain and transmit blood probes in diagnostic equipment due to their biocompatibility.

Recent Development

In September 2020, the acquisition of Ideal Work (Italy), a company specializing in decorative flooring solutions, by Arkema strengthens Bostik. This project fits nicely with Arkema's focused adhesives growth plan, which is based on cutting-edge technologies that precisely complement Bostik's current construction offering.

Global Decorative Concrete Market Scope and Market Size

The decorative concrete market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use sector. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Concrete Overlays

Colored Concrete

Polished Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Others

On the basis of type, the decorative concrete market is segmented into stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, epoxy concrete, and others. Others have been further sub-segmented into concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish.

Application

Floors

Walls

Driveways and sidewalks

Patios

Pool decks

Others

On the basis of application, the decorative concrete market is segmented into floors, walls, driveways and sidewalks, patios, pool decks, and others. Others have been further sub-segmented into ceilings and countertops.

End Use Sector

Residential

Non-Residential

On the basis of the end-use sector, the decorative concrete market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

Global Decorative Concrete Market by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil

Peru

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global decorative concrete market by product type?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the decorative concrete market?

What are the business risks and threats to the decorative concrete market?

What are emerging trends in this decorative concrete market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the decorative concrete market?

What are the new developments in the decorative concrete market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this decorative concrete market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this decorative concrete area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in the decorative concrete market?

