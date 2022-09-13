Submit Release
5E Advanced Materials to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

  • Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference (September 13-14, 2022)
  • Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference (September 22-23, 2022)

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) (“5E,” “We,” “Our,” or the “Company”), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its Fort Cady Integrated Boron Facility, today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at two U.S. based conferences in September 2022.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) is focused on becoming a fully integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company’s mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food production, and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is backwardly integrated into a large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Authorized for release by: Henri Tausch, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Chance Pipitone
Investor Relations – U.S.
info@5Eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (346) 433-8912		 J.T. Starzecki
Chief Marketing Officer
jstarzecki@5eadvancedmaterials.com
Ph: +1 (612) 719-5076		 Chris Sullivan
Media
chris@macmillancom.com
Ph: +1 (917) 902-0617

