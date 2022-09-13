Digital Marketing Firm, Consult PR, Wins the Silver Agency of the Year Award from Ad World Masters!

Digital Marketing Firm, Consult PR Wins the Silver Agency of the Year Award 2021 from Ad World Masters! With thousands of Marketing agencies globally, the competition is high for the Ad World Masters Agency of the Year Award. Consult PR was chosen from 11,900+ agencies worldwide. Based on the award's criteria, a score was given to each agency for their performance in SEO, social media, web and agency reviews.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) September 13, 2022

Consult PR announces winning the Ad World Masters Silver Agency of the Year Award!

The team at U.S.-based, digital-marketing firm, Consult PR (CPR) is definitely feeling proud after the announcement of winning a Silver Agency of the Year Award for their services. CPR was chosen from 11,900+ agencies around the world, which is no small feat. Based on the award's criteria, a score was given to each agency for their performance in SEO, social media, web, agency reviews and more. World leaders in the digital marketing arena, CPR is constantly evolving and delivering outstanding client experience and results, keeping up with the latest advances in technology.

Consult PR have been in business for fifteen years and have served more than one thousand clients. After hearing about their award win, many of those clients reached out to express their congratulations and support.

"Congratulations, we are proud to be one of your customers. Thank you for all you do." - Serge Leblanc, President, Jade Communications, Inc.

"Hello Chuck and Paul! Congratulations to you both!" - Michelle Hillery, Deputy Film Commissioner & Director of Finance, Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission

CPR president, Paul Ramkissoon wants to let his clients know that without them, Consult PR wouldn't be where it is today.

"Allow me to remind all of our clients that it is truly you all that make us who we are by constantly asking us to push the envelope. We're earned this recognition thanks to the wonderful collaboration between our skilled team members and our clients. Moreover, our clients should be proud of their websites and marketing because this award affirms that we are delivering services at a world- class standard." - Paul Ramkissoon, President, Consult PR

Consult PR's strong and dedicated team has been celebrating their win together. We asked other executives of the agency to express how they feel about their recent award.

"I'm really glad CPR has won silver this year, on its very first try in the Agency of the Year competition at Ad world masters. It's a much-deserved recognition for sure. That being said, we will be performing much better and going for Gold in 2022." - Harsh Singh, General Manager, Consult PR

"I'm proud to be part of a team that is always giving 110% for our clients! It is important to work with an agency you trust and it's an honor to be recognized in this space." - Ruthy Engdall, Area Manager, Consult PR

Consult PR has four main verticals: phone apps, software, websites and digital marketing. For additional information, contact Consult PR at https://www.consultpr.net.

