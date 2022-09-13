AMC Technology announces upcoming virtual panelist discussion

AMC hosts 3 panelists to discuss differences in customer experience leaders and consumers service preferences and ideas for bringing best practice scenarios to their own transformation projects.

RICHMOND, Va., Sep. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMC Technology, a leading provider of integration services for contact centers, today announces an upcoming virtual panelist discussion: "Are CX leaders & consumers in sync when it comes to customer service preferences?"

The panel will use information from AMC's research report analyzing differences and similarities between what the contact center leaders believe about their customers' service preferences and what consumers opinions are, to drive the discussion.

"The customer experience industry is flooded with content about costly transformation projects utilizing modern technology; however, CX [customer experience] leaders need to focus on cultivating immersive personal experiences backed by data. I'm excited to bring actionable advice about innovative technology that complements customer preferences to organizations who don't have access to a full 360-degree view of their customers end-to-end journeys yet," said Praveen Ravela, Chief Technology Officer at AMC and panelist.

Along with Ravela, the panelists bring a diverse background from general contact center, product management and development:

Thomas Laird , CEO of Expivia and creator of the call center podcast, "Advice from a Call Center Geek"

, CEO of Expivia and creator of the call center podcast, "Advice from a Call Center Geek" Praveen Ravela , CTO at AMC Technology with 20 years of contact center development experience

Susan Stavitzski, Senior Product Manager at CarMax, currently supporting a transformation project to a modern purchasing experience for inventory

The free event will take place Wednesday Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. ET. Although all are welcome, the target audience is customer experience and contact center leadership. Attendees can plan to leave with ideas on the best-of-breed customer experience scenarios and tips for starting any new transformation project.

Registrants will receive a copy of the recorded event and the full research report, 2022 Contact Center Leader and Consumer Research Report, after the event. A door prize will be drawn immediately after the event for a $100 Amazon gift card.

More information and registration can be found here: https://www.amctechnology.com/virtual-panel-cx-alignment/.

Media Contact

Mariah Mays, AMC Technology, 1 8044198610, mariah.mays@amctechnology.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE AMC Technology